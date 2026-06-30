Mexico vs Ecuador prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, July 1

Kick-off 2am

Venue Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV1

Mexico have won all three of their group games at a World Cup for the first time. They were aided by a raucous home crowd and that extra help will be key as they face Ecuador in this round-of-32 clash.

The South American side beat Germany in their final group game to secure a spot as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Bet Builder Mexico vs Ecuador Wednesday, 1 July, 02:00 Julian Quinones Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target Including Woodwork Joel Ordonez Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target Including Woodwork Brian Gutierrez Player To Commit 1 Or More Fouls £10 returns ≈ £140.74 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Mexico vs Ecuador betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 1.5 goals

1pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Mexico have conceded just twice in their last 11 games and they an Ecuador team who have struggled in attack at this World Cup. The South Americans have been solid at the back though and this looks set to be a cagey affair in which both teams prioritise keeping things tight. A single goal could decide the match.

Best player bet

Gonzalo Plata to be shown a card

9-2 bet365

Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup match preview

World Cup co-hosts Mexico welcome Ecuador to the Azteca Stadium for what should be a passionate but low-scoring affair.

Mexico’s record at their national stadium is phenomenal. They have played nine World Cup matches at this ground and they have conceded only twice. El Tri won all three of their group stage games for the first time but Group A was a soft section and they face a tough test against Ecuador in the round of 32.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men were on the brink of elimination and had been criticised for their conservative approach before stepping up to beat Group E winners Germany 2-1.

That result secured their spot in the knockout stage but don’t expect the goals to suddenly flow for Ecuador - they will look to put their impressive defensive record to good use.

The South Americans conceded only five times in 18 qualifiers and allowed only two goals in their three group stage games.

However, they have had plenty of issues going the other way.

They were held to a goalless draw by Curacao despite having 26 shots, 15 of which were on target. Enner Valencia has struggled badly up top and it was only the pressure of the situation against Germany that forced them to go for it.

Ecuador will be well aware of the task at hand. Mexico are unbeaten in their last 11 games and will be accompanied by a raucous home crowd, so expect the visitors to be pragmatic.

Mexico’s wins over South Africa, South Korea and the Czech Republic were all accompanied by a clean sheet and this looks likely to be a battle between two defences at the Azteca.

With a clash against England potentially awaiting the winners, expect a low-scoring encounter in which a single goal could decide the outcome.

Plata could find himself in bother again

Gonzalo Plata may have scored the crucial goal to send Ecuador to the knockout stage but he has also committed five fouls in three games and can be overenthusiastic in his work off the ball. The 25-year-old was booked against Germany and is a tempting price to be shown another card in this crucial round-of-32 matchup.

Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup Bet Builder tips

Julian Quinones to have a shot on target

The Mexico winger has four shots on target already at the tournament and is likely to be at the centre of their attacking intent.

Joel Ordonez to have a shot on target

The Club Brugge central defender is a key target from set-pieces and has taken two shots in two games.

Brian Gutierrez to commit a foul

Mexico's midfielder has committed three fouls in 135 minutes of action and should repeat the trick in this clash.

Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Mexico vs Ecuador

♦ Seven of Ecuador's last eight competitive games have gone under 1.5 goals

♦ Mexico have conceded only twice in their last 11 matches

♦ Mexico have reached the round of 16 in seven of the last eight World Cups

♦ Ecuador scored just twice from 5.12 expected goals in the group stage

♦ The co-hosts allowed just 1.51 expected goals in three group-stage games, the third-lowest total

Mexico vs Ecuador betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Mexico 4-7 Ecuador 11-8

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Mexico 6-5 Ecuador 14-5 Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mexico vs Ecuador team news and predicted line-ups

Mexico

Mexico rotated heavily for their final group game but the likes of Raul Jimenez, Erik Lira and Brian Gutierrez should return. Edson Alvarez may be among those to drop to the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

Rest of squad: Acevedo, Ochoa, Alvarez, Reyes, Chavez, Romo, Pineda, Vargas, Mora, Chavez, Vega, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Huerta, Martinez

Ecuador

Ecuador may field an unchanged lineup from the one which beat Germany last time out, despite Enner Valencia's struggles.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, M. Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, E. Valencia

Rest of squad: Ramirez, Valle, Torres, Estupinan, Preciado, Porozo, Alcivar, A. Valencia, Paez, Minda, Castillo, Medina, Rodriguez, J. Caicedo, Arevalo

Read more:

Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 30: Back our acca at 8-1

FAQs

When is Mexico vs Ecuador at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Mexico vs Ecuador takes place on Wednesday July 1 and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Mexico vs Ecuador being played?

The venue for the game is the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

What TV channel is Mexico vs Ecuador on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.