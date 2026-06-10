Mexico vs South Africa World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Mexico vs South Africa World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 11

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Stage of Competition Group A

TV channel ITV1

The 2026 World Cup starts on Thursday when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in Group A, which also features South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Mexico are favourites to win the group while South Africa are making their first appearance at a World Cup since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Mexico vs South Africa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Mexico to win to nil

2pts 21-20 Hills

Group A favourites Mexico kept six clean sheets in eight matches this year and are full of confidence after winning the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League in 2025.

Their defence can stand firm against a limited South Africa side who were knocked out in the round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Best player bet

Brian Gutierrez to be shown a card

6-1 bet365

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup match preview

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday and Mexico coach Javier Aguirre can ease any opening-night nerves for the co-hosts.

One of Aguirre's previous spells in charge of the national team included the World Cup in 2010, when Mexico drew 1-1 with hosts South Africa in the tournament's first game.

Sixteen years later, the same sides get the party started in Mexico City, where the home supporters are expecting big things from their team.

Aguirre's assistant Rafael Marquez scored El Tri's equaliser in Johannesburg in 2010 but anything less than a victory on home soil would be a disappointment.

They thrashed Serbia 5-1 in last Friday's final warm-up game, stretching their unbeaten run in friendlies this year to eight matches.

January's 1-0 wins over Panama and Bolivia hardly sent shockwaves through the World Cup outright market. But Mexico also beat Iceland 4-0, Ghana 2-0 and Australia 1-0 and distinguished themselves in two tough fixtures in March.

Aguirre's men drew 0-0 with Portugal, who have been well backed for World Cup glory, before a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Chicago.

The European powerhouses mustered only four shots on target between them and Mexico should be able to beat South Africa to nil.

South Africa must improve on cool warm-up displays

Aguirre has a settled defence and a strong midfield in which captain Edson Alvarez, who spent 2025-26 on loan at Fenerbahce from West Ham, is not guaranteed to start.

Mexico carry a decent goal threat through Fulham's Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones, who pipped Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Golden Boot in this season's Saudi Pro League.

Santiago Gimenez, whose goalscoring feats for Feyenoord earned him a move to Milan in February 2025, is a useful finisher to have on the bench – despite a disappointing Serie A campaign.

South Africa's key forward Lyle Foster scored only three Premier League goals for relegated Burnley and they warmed up for the World Cup with two flat friendly performances.

A 0-0 draw with Nicaragua was followed by a 1-1 with Jamaica and Bafana Bafana may struggle to get a foothold in the game at the Estadio Azteca.

Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis is in good scoring form but South Africa came up short in their two hardest Afcon games.

They lost 1-0 to Egypt in the group stage, despite playing against ten men for the entire second half, and had only two shots on target in their last-16 defeat to Cameroon.

Gutierrez adds bite to Mexico's midfield

Mexico's players will be pumped up for their opening game and young midfielder Brian Gutierrez is a big price to be booked.

Gutierrez, who played two friendlies for the USA last year before switching allegiance, picked up seven yellow cards and one red for Chicago Fire in the 2025 MLS season.

He has been cautioned four times for his new club CD Guadalajara, despite starting only nine Liga MX matches, and could catch the eye of referee Wilton Sampaio.

The Brazilian official is not known for his leniency and he showed 49 yellow cards in his last eight Serie A matches of the season.

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder suggestion

Under 3.5 goals

Mexico have an excellent defensive record in 2026, conceding only two goals in eight internationals, while South Africa's two warm-up games produced only two goals.

Julian Quinones to score at any time

The Colombia-born forward was the top goalscorer in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League and one of his two goals for Mexico came in a friendly against Brazil.

Lyle Foster to commit two or more fouls

South Africa's star striker must put himself about to unsettle Mexico's robust defence and he averaged 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes for Burnley in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Mexico vs South Africa

♦ Mexico have won five of their last eight matches to nil

♦ El Tri have suffered only one defeat in their last 11 internationals

♦ Mexico forward Julian Quinones scored 33 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League games in 2025-26

♦ South Africa have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games

♦ Winger Oswin Appollis has scored in five of his last ten appearances for South Africa

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Mexico vs South Africa betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Mexico 21-50 South Africa 13-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mexico vs South Africa team news and predicted line-ups

Mexico

Erik Lira could be preferred to captain Edson Alvarez in central midfield. Raul Rangel should start in goal ahead of veteran Guillermo Ochoa and Milan striker Santiago Gimenez is likely to be on the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Rangel; Reyes, Vasquez, Montes, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Jimenez, Alvarado

Rest of the squad: Acevedo, Ochoa, Sanchez, Alvarez, M Chavez, Romo, Pineda, Vargas, Mora, L Chavez, Vega, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Huerta, Martinez

South Africa

Left-back Aubrey Modiba (hamstring) is back in training. Samukele Kabini and the uncapped Bradley Cross are options to deputise for Modiba if he is not fit enough to start.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Adams; Moremi, Mofokeng, Appollis; Foster

Rest of the squad: Chaine, Goss, Matuludi, Ndamane, Kabini, Sibisi, Makhanya, Sebelebele, Cross, Mbatha, Sithole, Zwane, Maseko, Rayners, Makgopa

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Mexico vs South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Mexico vs South Africa takes place on Thursday, June 11 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Mexico vs South Africa being played?

The venue for the game is the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

What TV channel is Mexico vs South Africa on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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