"Messi was 50-1 at the start for the Ballon d'Or, we are now paying for that big mistake" – how the bookies have reacted to England vs Argentina

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England's defeat to Argentina in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final was not necessarily great news for bookmakers.

While patriotic punters were ripping up their betting slips following the 2-1 loss in Atlanta, layers are still fearing the worst after the reigning champions secured their place in Sunday's final against European champions Spain.

Firms are fearful of Argentina captain Lionel Messi in particular, and bet365 were counting the cost after the holders responded to Anthony Gordon's opener with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Spokesman Steve Freeth said: "Punters got stuck into Argentina in-play with England defending so deep and it was a horrible result as they were 22-1 to win in 90 minutes at one point.

"There wasn't much love for England pre-tournament and the only time there was a lot of support was after the Mexico game.

"The problem is we have Lionel Messi for bundles in the Golden Ball market and even the Ballon d'Or, for which he was 50-1 at the start. We thought, like Cristiano Ronaldo, he would be in decline and, after five player-of-the-match awards, we are now paying for that big mistake."

Lionel Messi's magnificent tournament has the bookies sweating Credit: Getty Images

Coral's John Hill welcomed England's departure with one eye on their outright book, but recognised the sight of the Three Lions in a World Cup final would have generated plenty of business at the weekend.

England will play France in the less glamorous third-place playoff in Miami at 10pm BST on Saturday.

Hill said: "England were our biggest outright liability by some distance, so from that perspective we have definitely dodged a bullet.

"However, we would have loved to see them reach the final because the interest in that game would have been enormous.

"England's run to the semi-finals has been a huge boost. All of their matches have driven huge betting interest, particularly with bet builders, which continue to grow in popularity."

Spain, who beat France 2-0 in the first semi-final in Dallas on Tuesday, are 8-13 to lift the trophy for the second time at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, while Argentina are 13-10 with bet365 to successfully defend their title.

Read more on the World Cup:

Joe Casey: Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right: How Spain's midfield dominated the World Cup semi-final

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