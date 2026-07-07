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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Messi magic may continue in Atlanta

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Argentina v Egypt.

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-16 fixture between Argentina and Egypt.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 7

Lionel Messi over 2.5 shots on target

Argentina v Egypt
World Cup, Group, Tuesday 5pm

Lionel Messi has lit up this World Cup and Egypt could be the latest team who find it impossible to nullify the Argentine superstar.

Argentina possibly took liberties against Cape Verde and tried to get through by using the as little energy as possible, and it nearly cost them as they were taken to extra-time before qualifying, but Messi still managed six shots on target. 

He also had four shots on target in his two other starts against Austria and Algeria and even scored off the bench against Jordan.

Going into the last 16, no player had scored more goals than Messi, who had also taken the most shots and had the most shots on target. 

Back him to have at least three efforts on target against a limited Egypt side who are likely to be outclassed.

Odds: 10-11 bet365

Read more football predictions:

Argentina vs Egypt prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

Switzerland vs Colombia prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

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Group Sports Director

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