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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Go Dutch with shots wager

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Sunday's standout wager comes from Netherlands v Japan

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Sunday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group F fixture between the Netherlands and Japan.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 13

Cody Gakpo over 0.5 shots on target

Netherlands v Japan
World Cup, Group F, Sunday 9pm

Cody Gakpo has always performed well for the Netherlands at major tournaments and he is worth backing to have a shot on target against Japan on Sunday.

Gakpo scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup and was joint-top scorer at the Euros with the same tally two years ago. He had a shot on target in five of his six appearances at Euro 2024 and across both tournaments he went over 0.5 efforts on target in all six of his group-stage appearances.

Much has been made of Japan's excellent results at the last World Cup which included a couple of heavyweight wins, but it is worth keeping in mind they conceded nine shots on target against Germany and allowed five efforts on their goal in the win over Spain.

Use a bookmaker who is running the super-sub offer. This means the player brought on to the pitch continues the bet if your selection is substituted off.

Odds: 4-7 with bet365

Read more football predictions:

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Germany vs Curacao World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

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