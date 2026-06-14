Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Go Dutch with shots wager

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Sunday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group F fixture between the Netherlands and Japan.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 13

Cody Gakpo over 0.5 shots on target

Netherlands v Japan

World Cup, Group F, Sunday 9pm

Cody Gakpo has always performed well for the Netherlands at major tournaments and he is worth backing to have a shot on target against Japan on Sunday.

Gakpo scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup and was joint-top scorer at the Euros with the same tally two years ago. He had a shot on target in five of his six appearances at Euro 2024 and across both tournaments he went over 0.5 efforts on target in all six of his group-stage appearances.

Much has been made of Japan's excellent results at the last World Cup which included a couple of heavyweight wins, but it is worth keeping in mind they conceded nine shots on target against Germany and allowed five efforts on their goal in the win over Spain.

Use a bookmaker who is running the super-sub offer. This means the player brought on to the pitch continues the bet if your selection is substituted off.

Odds: 4-7 with bet365

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