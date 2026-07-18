Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: French fancied to finish with a flourish

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's match and his best bet comes from the third-place playoff between France and England .

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, July 17

France to beat England

France vs England

10pm

Motivation can often be the deciding factor in matches where there is no proper prize on offer and there is more riding on this World Cup third-place playoff for France when they take on England in Miami.

Popular coach Didier Deschamps bows out after 14 years in charge and the French squad will want to send him out on a high more than they want to claim the bronze medal. Les Bleus walked into a quality Spanish outfit on Tuesday, but before that had looked the best team in the tournament when overcoming Senegal, Norway, Iraq, Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco with the minimum of fuss.

They have had 24 hours more than England to get over their semi-final blues and there is more depth in their squad should the managers rotate. Thomas Tuchel's England looked mentally and physically shattered after losing 2-1 to Argentina on Wednesday and might struggle to respond quickly.

England played with ten men at altitude against Mexico, then played in the heat of Miami against Norway before losing agonisingly in Atlanta. It is a lot to ask them to bounce back in difficult conditions once more.

Odds: 10-11

Read more football predictions:

France vs England: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Spain vs Argentina: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'

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