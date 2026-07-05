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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Balogun big boost for hosts

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from USA v Belgium

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-16 fixture between USA and Belgium.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, July 6

USA draw no bet

USA v Belgium
World Cup, Tuesday 1am

Home advantage has been a big boost for the USMNT and they can use that to see off Belgium to secure a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Momentum is building behind Mauricio Pochettino's team and the surprise decision from Fifa to allow Folarin Balogun to play despite his red card in the last match is another boost. Balogun has impressed in this tournament and will fancy his chances of overcoming a Belgian defence that conceded twice to Senegal in the last 16.

Belgium were fortunate to see off Senegal in extra-time and have won just one of their four matches in regulation time in this World Cup. That came against New Zealand and this is a much tougher test than that game. Bookmakers have got the wrong favourite in this match.

Odds: 19-20 Hills

Read more football predictions:

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