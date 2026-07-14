Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Shooting for the stars in bid for fourth straight winner

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon's best bet comes from the World Cup semi-final between France and Spain. Mark was red-hot with his quarter-final tips, correctly landing winners on all three days with France to win and under 3.5 goals, Spain to beat Belgium and Norway to get over 3.5 corners against England.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, July 14

Pedro Porro over 0.5 shots

France v Spain

Tuesday, 8pm

France deserve to be favourites against Spain in their World Cup semi-final but that does not mean they will dominate all aspects of the tie and Pedro Porro looks good value to have a shot during the match.

Porro will have a tough job on as the Spanish right-back against either Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue, but that does not normally stop him from getting forward. He has had at least one shot in all four of his World Cup appearances and is always shooting at club level.

The Tottenham player had a shot in 17 of his last 20 Premier League matches and was particularly front-footed once Roberto De Zerbi became the new manager. He had 12 attempts in seven games despite Spurs being involved in a relegation dogfight.

And difficult matches are no barrier to Porro's desire to let fly. He attempted a shot in eight of Tottenham's nine Champions League matches, including ties against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Interestingly, in two games against PSG in the 2025-26 campaign, he managed five shots.

Odds: 10-11 BoyleSports

Read more football predictions:

James Milton: Spain's Lamine Yamal could dazzle in star-studded semi-final line-up

France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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