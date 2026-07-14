Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Our top tipster is going for five winners in a row

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Wednesday's big match and come up with a best bet for the World Cup semi-final fixture between England and Argentina. Mark has been in great form and is going for five winners in a row after tipping France to beat Morocco and under 3.5 goals, Spain to beat Belgium, Norway over 3.5 corners against England and Pedro Porro to have a shot for Spain versus France.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, July 15

England to qualify

England vs Argentina

8pm

There is no doubt that England and Argentina have scraped through to the World Cup semi-finals but the Three Lions look best placed to take advantage when the old rivals meet in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The question is how much do the teams have left in the tank with England having had to endure altitude against Mexico with ten men before heading to the heat of Miami and facing extra-time to see off Norway, while Argentina have played 120 minutes twice in seeing off Cape Verde and Switzerland.

Argentina possibly took Cape Verde too lightly and nearly paid the price, but they were also 2-0 down to a limited Egypt side before turning the tie around in the last 11 minutes. They were then getting outplayed when it was 1-1 against Switzerland until Breel Embolo's controversial red card.

The form of those results looks shocking and you could easily argue England have done much more in seeing off Mexico away and a dangerous Norway outfit who would be considered better than anyone Argentina have faced in this World Cup.

It's being billed as Bellingham versus Messi, but football is a team game and England, who should be stronger favourites, look the more cohesive unit.

Odds: 4-5 BoyleSports

Read more football predictions:

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Tim Vickery: Argentina see England as their greatest rivals – but they are there for the taking

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