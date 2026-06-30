Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Elephants won't be easy to roll over

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Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup round of 32 fixture between Ivory Coast and Norway.

World Cup Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast or draw double chance

Ivory Coast vs Norway

World Cup round of 32 Tuesday 6pm

Norway have received a fair amount of criticism for playing a second-string side against France and the extra rest is not certain to help them get past Ivory Coast inside 90 minutes when the countries meet in the last 32.

Norway have already beaten a team in Senegal who could be classed as closely matched with Ivory Coast on ability, but that match was almost pick 'em and Erling Haaland and co are going off at around evens for this tricky knockout tie.

Senegal made too many stupid mistakes and were ruthlessly punished, but Ivory Coast may not be so generous. They have beaten Ecuador already and should have taken maximum points off Germany, only to lose the match 2-1 in injury-time.

Odds: 4-5

Read more football predictions:

Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

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