Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: France and Senegal can play out thriller

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group I fixture between France and Senegal.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 16

France vs Senegal over 2.5 goals

France vs Senegal

World Cup, Group I, Tuesday 8am

Two teams blessed with excellent forward lines can play out an entertaining game in New York with over 2.5 goals standing out as the best bet when France take on Senegal in New York.

France boss Didier Deschamps is known for being conservative but he cannot hold this team back any longer given the stacked nature of the forward line with Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Desire Doue all likely to start. They have conceded in each of their last five matches with the balance leaning more towards the front end of the pitch, but as a consequence France have scored in each of their last 13 matches too.

Senegal were shaky in a 3-2 loss to USA in a pre-tournament friendly but with Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, the outsiders carry enough of a threat to get on the scoresheet themselves.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365

Read more football predictions:

France vs Senegal prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Iraq vs Norway prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Argentina vs Algeria prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Austria vs Jordan prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.