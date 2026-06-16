- More
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: France and Senegal can play out thriller
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group I
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group I fixture between France and Senegal.
Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 16
France vs Senegal over 2.5 goals
France vs Senegal
World Cup, Group I, Tuesday 8am
Two teams blessed with excellent forward lines can play out an entertaining game in New York with over 2.5 goals standing out as the best bet when France take on Senegal in New York.
France boss Didier Deschamps is known for being conservative but he cannot hold this team back any longer given the stacked nature of the forward line with Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Desire Doue all likely to start. They have conceded in each of their last five matches with the balance leaning more towards the front end of the pitch, but as a consequence France have scored in each of their last 13 matches too.
Senegal were shaky in a 3-2 loss to USA in a pre-tournament friendly but with Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, the outsiders carry enough of a threat to get on the scoresheet themselves.
Odds: 10-11 with bet365
Read more football predictions:
France vs Senegal prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
France vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Iraq vs Norway prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Argentina vs Algeria prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Austria vs Jordan prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inWorld Cup
Last updated
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Joe Casey: Senegal and Morocco leading the way for strong African contingent at this year's World Cup
- Ghana vs Panama: Disjointed preparation a big issue for Black Stars
- Uzbekistan vs Colombia: Suarez set for big night at the Azteca
- England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Joe Casey: Senegal and Morocco leading the way for strong African contingent at this year's World Cup
- Ghana vs Panama: Disjointed preparation a big issue for Black Stars
- Uzbekistan vs Colombia: Suarez set for big night at the Azteca
- England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer