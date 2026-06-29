Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Outsiders look underrated

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Monday's matches and his best bet comes from the last-32 fixture between Netherlands and Morocco.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, June 30

Morocco or draw double chance

Netherlands vs Morocco

World Cup round of 32, Tuesday 2am

Nine of the ten African teams who entered the World Cup have qualified for the knockout stages and Morocco can represent the continent well when they take on the Netherlands.

This looks a closer match than the odds suggest, and at the very least, Morocco are capable of taking this match beyond the initial 90 minutes.

They have already held Brazil in this competition and it was a deserved draw, with Morocco boasting top talents all over the pitch. Achraf Hakimi is a world-class right-back, Ayyoub Bouaddi has enhanced his growing reputation in midfield and three-goal Ismael Saibari, who plays his football in the Dutch league but is being linked with Bayern Munich, can take advantage of any defensive lapses with the Netherlands conceding in all three group games.

Odds: 3-4

Read more football predictions:

Brazil vs Japan prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Brazil vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Germany vs Paraguay prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.