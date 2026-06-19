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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Turkey can stuff Paraguay

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Friday's wager comes from Group D.

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Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Friday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between Turkey and Paraguay.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 19

Turkey to beat Paraguay

Turkey v Paraguay
World Cup, Group D, Saturday 4am

Turkey were rocked when losing 2-0 to Australia in their opening game but there were mitigating circumstances behind the result and they can show their better side by beating Paraguay in a crucial match in the race for qualification to the knockout phase.

Losing a first-half goal on the counter to defensively-minded Australia would not have been part of the plan and the second goal from distance came against the run of play. 

Turkey had 30 shots to Australia's nine (8-4 on target) and dominated possession with more than 70 per cent of the ball, but the game state with the Socceroos sitting deep made life difficult, particularly with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz not fit enough to start.

Paraguay were pummelled 4-1 by co-hosts USA and could have no excuses. They were well beaten and could be again. 

Odds: Evs

Read more football predictions:

Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

USA vs Australia prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

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