Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Turkey can stuff Paraguay

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Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Friday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between Turkey and Paraguay.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 19

Turkey to beat Paraguay

Turkey v Paraguay

World Cup, Group D, Saturday 4am

Turkey were rocked when losing 2-0 to Australia in their opening game but there were mitigating circumstances behind the result and they can show their better side by beating Paraguay in a crucial match in the race for qualification to the knockout phase.

Losing a first-half goal on the counter to defensively-minded Australia would not have been part of the plan and the second goal from distance came against the run of play.

Turkey had 30 shots to Australia's nine (8-4 on target) and dominated possession with more than 70 per cent of the ball, but the game state with the Socceroos sitting deep made life difficult, particularly with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz not fit enough to start.

Paraguay were pummelled 4-1 by co-hosts USA and could have no excuses. They were well beaten and could be again.

Odds: Evs

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