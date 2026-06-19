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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Turkey can stuff Paraguay
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Friday's wager comes from Group D.
Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Friday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between Turkey and Paraguay.
Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 19
Turkey to beat Paraguay
Turkey v Paraguay
World Cup, Group D, Saturday 4am
Turkey were rocked when losing 2-0 to Australia in their opening game but there were mitigating circumstances behind the result and they can show their better side by beating Paraguay in a crucial match in the race for qualification to the knockout phase.
Losing a first-half goal on the counter to defensively-minded Australia would not have been part of the plan and the second goal from distance came against the run of play.
Turkey had 30 shots to Australia's nine (8-4 on target) and dominated possession with more than 70 per cent of the ball, but the game state with the Socceroos sitting deep made life difficult, particularly with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz not fit enough to start.
Paraguay were pummelled 4-1 by co-hosts USA and could have no excuses. They were well beaten and could be again.
Odds: Evs
Read more football predictions:
Turkey vs Paraguay prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
USA vs Australia prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
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