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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Canadian defenders in for a tough time
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from the last-32 tie between South Africa and Canada
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Sunday's match and his best bet comes from the last-32 fixture between South Africa and Canada
Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 28
Thapelo Maseko to be fouled two or more times
South Africa v Canada
World Cup, last 32, Sunday 8pm
The knockout stages begin with South Africa vs Canada and there is extra value in the player markets with bet365 including extra-time, which should increase the chance of winning as a lot of these matches could tighten up following a high-scoring group stage.
Sunday's best bet comes in the fouls market and backing Thapelo Maseko to be fouled at least twice. The South African winger came into the team against the Czech Republic and was fouled three times, while he scored and was fouled four times against South Korea.
Canada's two left-back options increase the likely foul count on Maseko. Alphonso Davies is Canada's star man but he has not been risked in the tournament because of injury problems and if he starts will be rusty given his last match was in early May. The other option is Richie Laryea, who gave up a couple of fouls against Switzerland.
Odds: 8-13 bet365
Read more football predictions:
South Africa vs Canada prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
South Africa vs Canada World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Steve Davies: Flawed format adds to chances of knockout upsets
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