Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: France can find a way past Morocco

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup quarter-final fixture between France and Morocco.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, July 9

France to beat Morocco & under 3.5 goals

France vs Morocco

Thursday, 9pm

France have proved they can win in different ways at this World Cup and they might have to show more fortitude than flair to see off Morocco in the quarter-finals.

There is a lot of attacking talent in the French side but they edged past Paraguay 1-0 and a bet on the favourites to win and under 3.5 goals makes sense given there is plenty at stake for both nations which could bring about more tension.

The French beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals four years ago in a match that had only three shots on target. This could be tight, and the extra sprinkling of attacking talent in Didier Deschamps' side is likely to be decisive.

Morocco's best striker Ismael Saibari is struggling with a hamstring injury which further limits their chances of the underdogs causing an upset, or even scoring a goal.

Odds: Evens

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