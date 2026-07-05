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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Brazil can see off Haaland

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Brazil against Norway

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-16 fixture between Brazil and Norway.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, July 5

Brazil to win

Brazil vs Norway
World Cup, Sunday 9pm

Brazil are peaking at the right time and they can reach the World Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Norway when the teams meet in the last 16.

Carlo Ancelotti's side produced their best 45 minutes of the tournament in the second half as they successfully came from behind to beat Japan last time out, building on the comfortable victories over Haiti and Scotland. Doubts remain as to their chances of becoming champions - the opening clash with Morocco where they were lucky to draw is still fresh in the memory  but Ancelotti is getting the best out of Vinicius Junior and that looks the key to beating Norway.

The Scandinavian outsiders will be hoping for a big performance from Erling Haaland, but Brazil's centre-backs Gabriel and Marquinhos are capable of shutting down the striker and that could be decisive. Haaland has run amok against Iraq, Senegal and Ivory Coast, but this is a whole new level of opposition. 

Odds: 5-6

Read more football predictions:

Brazil vs Norway prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Brazil vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Mexico vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

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Group Sports Director

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