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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Favourite backers set for a good night
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from USA v Paraguay in Group D
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between USA and Paraguay.
Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 12
USA to win
USA vs Paraguay
World Cup, Group D, Saturday 2am
Co-hosts USA look a good bet to make a flying start to their World Cup campaign with a home win over Paraguay.
USA have looked lively in attack in their pre-tournament friendlies, beating Senegal 3-2 and going down 2-1 to Germany. They had more shots and more possession than the Germans and key forwards Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have arrived at the World Cup ready to make a big impression.
Pulisic scored and assisted against Senegal and can unlock a tight Paraguay defence. One goal should be enough against a powder-puff Paraguay side that scored only 14 goals in qualifying and they are missing a key attacking spark in Julio Enciso, who sits out this match with a knee injury.
Odds: 19-20 with Hills
Read more football predictions:
USA vs Paraguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Australia vs Turkey World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
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