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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Favourite backers set for a good night

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from USA v Paraguay in Group D

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between USA and Paraguay.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 12

USA to win

USA vs Paraguay
World Cup, Group D, Saturday 2am

Co-hosts USA look a good bet to make a flying start to their World Cup campaign with a home win over Paraguay.

USA have looked lively in attack in their pre-tournament friendlies, beating Senegal 3-2 and going down 2-1 to Germany. They had more shots and more possession than the Germans and key forwards Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have arrived at the World Cup ready to make a big impression. 

Pulisic scored and assisted against Senegal and can unlock a tight Paraguay defence. One goal should be enough against a powder-puff Paraguay side that scored only 14 goals in qualifying and they are missing a key attacking spark in Julio Enciso, who sits out this match with a knee injury.   

Odds: 19-20 with Hills

Read more football predictions:

USA vs Paraguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Australia vs Turkey World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

Published on inWorld Cup

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