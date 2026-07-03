Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Socceroos are tough to beat

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Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Friday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-32 fixture between Australia and Egypt.

World Cup Bet of the Day for Friday, July 3

Australia +0.25 Asian handicap

Australia vs Egypt

World Cup last 32, Friday 7pm, BBC One

Backing Australia with a 0.25 start on the Asian handicap means a profit will be made as long as the Socceroos avoid defeat in normal time against Egypt.

Australia are not a pretty watch, but they are difficult to beat, and they can at least take the tie to extra-time.

A counter-attacking masterclass saw them overcome Turkey 2-0 in their opening group fixture, and they were the better side in a 0-0 draw with Paraguay, who then went on to eliminate Germany.

The Socceroos were well-beaten by the USA but home advantage is making that a tough fixture for any team facing the co-hosts.

Egypt have beaten only New Zealand in this tournament and should find their neighbours a tougher proposition.

The North Africans have conceded in every game at this tournament and star man Mohamed Salah may struggle to make an impact after being taken off early against Iran with a hamstring issue.

Odds: 4-5 bet365

Read more football predictions:

Australia vs Egypt prediction: 17-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Colombia vs Ghana prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Argentina vs Cape Verde prediction: 23-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup football accumulator tips for Friday, July 3: Back our acca at 10-3

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