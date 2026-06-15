Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 WetherbyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 WetherbyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Going in search of a fourth winner in five days

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group H when Uruguay face Saudi Arabia

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Monday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group H fixture between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Mark has given three winners from four tips so far at the World Cup.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, June 15

Uruguay -1 Asian handicap

Saudi Arabia v Uruguay
World Cup, Group H, Monday 11pm

Winning Group H could be massive because it is likely to mean avoiding Argentina in the last 32 and Uruguay will know they need to put scores on group lightweights Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde to give themselves the best chance of going into their game with Spain game holding a better goal difference than the European champions.

Marcelo Bielsa's teams always play on the front foot anyway and they can cover a one-goal Asian handicap against Saudi Arabia. Punters get their money back if Uruguay win by one goal and are in profit if they triumph by at least a two-goal margin while any other result is a loser.

Bielsa is under pressure but with Darwin Nunez up front and a high-class midfield containing Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde this could be a mismatch. The Saudis have lost 13 of their 19 matches at the World Cup and after shocking Argentina four years ago still went out following defeats to Mexico and Poland.

Odds: 3-4 with Bet365

Read more football predictions:

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Belgium vs Egypt World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

Published on inWorld Cup

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power

Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power

icon
Betting offers
Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
icon
Betting offers
Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet
Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
icon
Betting offers