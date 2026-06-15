Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Going in search of a fourth winner in five days

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Monday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group H fixture between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Mark has given three winners from four tips so far at the World Cup.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, June 15

Uruguay -1 Asian handicap

Saudi Arabia v Uruguay

World Cup, Group H, Monday 11pm

Winning Group H could be massive because it is likely to mean avoiding Argentina in the last 32 and Uruguay will know they need to put scores on group lightweights Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde to give themselves the best chance of going into their game with Spain game holding a better goal difference than the European champions.

Marcelo Bielsa's teams always play on the front foot anyway and they can cover a one-goal Asian handicap against Saudi Arabia. Punters get their money back if Uruguay win by one goal and are in profit if they triumph by at least a two-goal margin while any other result is a loser.

Bielsa is under pressure but with Darwin Nunez up front and a high-class midfield containing Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde this could be a mismatch. The Saudis have lost 13 of their 19 matches at the World Cup and after shocking Argentina four years ago still went out following defeats to Mexico and Poland.

Odds: 3-4 with Bet365

Read more football predictions:

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Belgium vs Egypt World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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