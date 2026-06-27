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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Goals galore in group decider

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group K

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group K fixture between DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, June 27

Both teams to score

DR Congo v Uzbekistan
World Cup, Group K, Saturday 12.30am

Only a win will do for DR Congo in their quest to make the knockout stages and that should lead to an open match against Uzbekistan on the final day of group-stage matches at this year's World Cup.

Both teams have had difficult tasks against Portugal and Colombia, but this offers an opportunity to play a more attack-minded game and DR Congo have two quality forwards in Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu who should enjoy this drop down in grade.

However, despite needing a goalscoring miracle that basically cannot happen to stand a chance of qualifying, Uzbekistan are still likely to be motivated by the chance to make a splash at the World Cup. Any goal is a big one - they celebrated wildly despite being behind to Portugal for a strike that was later ruled out by VAR in a 5-0 defeat - and scored in a 3-1 defeat to Colombia.

Given the potential for an open game, back both teams to score.

Odds: 10-11

Read more football predictions:

Colombia vs Portugal prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

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Group Sports Director

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