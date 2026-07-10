Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: No pain for Spain in quarter-finals

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon's best bet for Friday comes from the World Cup quarter-final fixture between Spain and Belgium.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, July 10

Spain to beat Belgium

Spain vs Belgium

Friday 8pm

Spain have not conceded a goal at this World Cup and they should make short work of surprise quarter-finalists Belgium when the teams meet in the quarter-finals.

Unai Simon has kept five straight clean sheets in matches against Cape Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Austria and Portugal but he has not been overworked. He has made just seven saves and three of them came against Portugal, who are significantly better than Belgium.

The Spanish midfield allows them to control matches and one goal is usually enough for victory. Rodri and Pedri are dominating opponents – a task made easier on Friday by the absence of Belgium's Amadou Onana – and the Spanish bench can also turn a tie, as they did against Portugal when substitutes Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres and Fabian Ruiz all played crucial roles.

Spain have not quite clicked into gear as they did at the last Euros but Lamine Yamal is getting fitter with every game and Belgium's only clean sheet came against Iran, which does not bode well for this assignment.

Odds: 8-13

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