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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: South Americans fancied to progress

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group D

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group D fixture between Paraguay and Australia.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 25

Paraguay draw no bet

Paraguay vs Australia
World Cup, Group D, Friday 3am

A draw in theory suits both Paraguay and Australia, who would both qualify with one more point, and therefore the odds on a stalemate are much shorter than usual. That makes sense and so bettors are advised to take the draw out of the equation, even if finishing second should be an advantage in the knockout stage.

If there is to be a winner then Paraguay look the more likely. The two nations have had similar performances and results against Turkey, who dominated possession and shots but lost, while both were outclassed against the USA.

However, with hindsight you could at least make a case for saying Paraguay were just in the wrong place at the wrong time when USA came flying out of the traps for their opener. Going into the tournament Paraguay were seen as considerably better than Australia and that might be more likely than the current odds suggest.

Odds: 4-6

Read more football predictions:

Turkey vs USA prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Paraguay vs Australia prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

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