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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Heat is on for Scottish defence in Miami
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group C
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Wednesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between Scotland and Brazil.
Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 24
N Patterson over 1.5 fouls
Scotland v Brazil
World Cup, Group C, Wednesday 11pm
Rusty right-back Nathan Patterson could be feeling the heat most when Scotland face Brazil on Wednesday and it might pay to back the Everton man to collect over 1.5 fouls in the Miami clash.
Patterson, who made only seven Premier League appearances this season and last started for Everton in January, will be tasked with stopping Vinicius down the Brazil left. It's the sheer presence of the Real Madrid superstar that causes panic, as has been highlighted in this World Cup already.
Morocco's right-back Achraf Hakimi committed three fouls and Carlens Arcus of Haiti had three fouls and a yellow card in a tough 45 minutes before he was hooked. As ever with these prop bets, use a bookmaker who is running a super-sub offer where if your nominated player is replaced the substitute counts towards your bet.
Odds: 8-11 bet365
Read more football predictions:
Scotland vs Brazil prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Morocco vs Haiti prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Canada prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
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- Japan vs Sweden: Swedes can spring a surprise
- Paraguay vs Australia: Socceroos to capitalise on Almiron absence
- Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Diomande the key to unlocking Blue Wave
- James Milton: Scotland should ignore permutations puzzle and be proactive
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote