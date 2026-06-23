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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Heat is on for Scottish defence in Miami

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group C

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Wednesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between Scotland and Brazil.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 24

N Patterson over 1.5 fouls

Scotland v Brazil
World Cup, Group C, Wednesday 11pm

Rusty right-back Nathan Patterson could be feeling the heat most when Scotland face Brazil on Wednesday and it might pay to back the Everton man to collect over 1.5 fouls in the Miami clash.

Patterson, who made only seven Premier League appearances this season and last started for Everton in January, will be tasked with stopping Vinicius down the Brazil left. It's the sheer presence of the Real Madrid superstar that causes panic, as has been highlighted in this World Cup already.

Morocco's right-back Achraf Hakimi committed three fouls and Carlens Arcus of Haiti had three fouls and a yellow card in a tough 45 minutes before he was hooked. As ever with these prop bets, use a bookmaker who is running a super-sub offer where if your nominated player is replaced the substitute counts towards your bet. 

Odds: 8-11 bet365

Read more football predictions:

Scotland vs Brazil prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Morocco vs Haiti prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Switzerland vs Canada prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

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