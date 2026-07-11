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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Norway wide boys could make an impact
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Norway v England
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, July 11
Norway over 3.5 corners
Norway vs England
Saturday, 10pm
England deserve to be strong favourites to reach the World Cup semi-finals, but Norway are capable of playing their part in the Miami heat on Saturday.
One area where Norway might look to get some joy is down the wings and backing them to win over 3.5 corners looks the way to go. They have gone over that line in four of their five World Cup matches and that includes fixtures against Brazil and France.
Erling Haaland is the undisputed star of their team but to get service to the striker it is imperative Norway get crosses into the box, making their wide players important. Antonio Nusa has caught the eye with his dribbling ability down the flanks, but he is not the only one and substitutes Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup made major impacts against Brazil.
Odds: 8-13
Read more football predictions:
Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished
Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm
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