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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: In-form tipster going for seventh winner in nine days
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group A.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between the Czech Republic and South Korea. Langdon has been in red-hot form since the competition started, with six winners from eight tips.
Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 18
Czech Republic to beat South Africa
Czech Republic v South Africa
World Cup, Group A, Thursday 5pm
The Czech Republic can bounce back from their opening defeat at the hands of South Korea by beating South Africa. Both teams are pointless after their first game but there was more to like about the Czechs compared with a South Africa side soundly beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico.
Bafana Bafana were lifeless even before red cards to Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane and those two players being suspended will not help their cause. South Africa had an xG of just 0.07 against Mexico and managed only two touches inside the penalty box, which does not bode well for the remainder of the tournament.
The Czech Republic went down 2-1 late on against South Korea. However, they are a massive threat from set-pieces and can make that count in Atlanta.
Odds: 4-5 Coral
Read more football predictions:
Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Bosnia prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Canada vs Qatar prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Mexico vs South Korea prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
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