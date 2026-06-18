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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: In-form tipster going for seventh winner in nine days

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group A.

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between the Czech Republic and South Korea. Langdon has been in red-hot form since the competition started, with six winners from eight tips.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 18

Czech Republic to beat South Africa

Czech Republic v South Africa
World Cup, Group A, Thursday 5pm

The Czech Republic can bounce back from their opening defeat at the hands of South Korea by beating South Africa. Both teams are pointless after their first game but there was more to like about the Czechs compared with a South Africa side soundly beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico.

Bafana Bafana were lifeless even before red cards to Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane and those two players being suspended will not help their cause. South Africa had an xG of just 0.07 against Mexico and managed only two touches inside the penalty box, which does not bode well for the remainder of the tournament.

The Czech Republic went down 2-1 late on against South Korea. However, they are a massive threat from set-pieces and can make that count in Atlanta.

Odds: 4-5 Coral

Read more football predictions:

Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Switzerland vs Bosnia prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Canada vs Qatar prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Mexico vs South Korea prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

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