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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Minnows can keep dream alive

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group H

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Friday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group H fixture between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 26

Cape Verde draw no bet

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
World Cup, Group H, Saturday 1am

Cape Verde have been one of the stories of the World Cup and they can keep the dream alive by picking up a positive result against Saudi Arabia.

A defensive masterclass kept Spain at bay and they held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw where more of their attacking qualities were on show.

Saudi Arabia were thrashed 4-0 by Spain and extremely fortunate to draw 1-1 with Uruguay. It has left them in with a shout of qualification, so there is a lot riding on the game.

However, playing on the front foot does not suit the Saudis and Cape Verde look a nice value punt. Take them on the draw no bet, though, as one point might be enough for the African team to qualify for the knockout stage.

Odds: 4-5

Read more football predictions:

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Uruguay vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Egypt vs Iran prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

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Group Sports Director

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