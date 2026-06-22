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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Senegal can bounce back from opening defeat

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group I

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Monday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group I fixture between Norway and Senegal.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, June 22

Senegal or draw double chance

Norway vs Senegal
World Cup, Group I, Tuesday 1am

The price has moved since the start of the tournament but Norway still look uneasy favourites against Senegal in their World Cup contest.

Norway, who had been around the evens mark, have drifted and rightly so. The team is unbalanced, and while there are big names such as Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, some of the players are significantly below that level. Haaland scored twice against Iraq but the final 4-1 margin of victory flattered them.

It was the opposite for Senegal, who will feel hard done by losing 3-1 to France in a game where the African side were the better team in the first half. There was much to like about all facets of their game and this is a significant step down in grade from tournament favourites France to Norway.

A draw could be beneficial for both teams as it virtually puts Norway through and would put Senegal in a position where should they beat Iraq in the final round they would almost certainly make the knockouts too. With that in mind, back Senegal or the draw in the double-chance market. 

Odds: 8-13

Read more football predictions:

Norway vs Senegal prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

France vs Iraq prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Jordan vs Algeria prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Argentina vs Austria prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday, June 22: Back our acca at 8-1 

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Group Sports Director

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