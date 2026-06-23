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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: A shots bet just what the doctor ordered
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group K
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group K fixture between Colombia and DR Congo.
Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 23
Cedric Bakambu over 1.5 shots
Colombia v DR Congo
World Cup, Group K, Wednesday 3am
DR Congo packed a punch going forward in their surprise draw with Portugal and it is worth backing Cedric Bakambu to have over 1.5 shots against Colombia.
They played direct up to an almost old-fashioned front two of Yoane Wissa and Bakambu. Wissa was the DR Congo goalscorer, although Bakambu was just as lively. He had two shots in the match, but there were a number of other occasions when he was close to getting shots away, catching the eye with his ability almost as much as the bright hair colour.
Bakambu had at least two shots in five of his last six starts for Real Betis in La Liga and in two of his three appearances at this season's Africa Cup of Nations.
Use a bookmaker who is running the super-sub offer. This means the player brought on to the pitch continues the bet if your selection is substituted off.
Odds: 4-5 bet365
Read more football predictions:
England vs Ghana prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news
England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news
Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news
Colombia vs DR Congo prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news
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