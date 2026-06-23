Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: A shots bet just what the doctor ordered

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Group K

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Tuesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group K fixture between Colombia and DR Congo.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, June 23

Cedric Bakambu over 1.5 shots

Colombia v DR Congo
World Cup, Group K, Wednesday 3am

DR Congo packed a punch going forward in their surprise draw with Portugal and it is worth backing Cedric Bakambu to have over 1.5 shots against Colombia.

They played direct up to an almost old-fashioned front two of Yoane Wissa and Bakambu. Wissa was the DR Congo goalscorer, although Bakambu was just as lively. He had two shots in the match, but there were a number of other occasions when he was close to getting shots away, catching the eye with his ability almost as much as the bright hair colour.

Bakambu had at least two shots in five of his last six starts for Real Betis in La Liga and in two of his three appearances at this season's Africa Cup of Nations.

Use a bookmaker who is running the super-sub offer. This means the player brought on to the pitch continues the bet if your selection is substituted off.

Odds: 4-5 bet365

Read more football predictions:

England vs Ghana prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

Colombia vs DR Congo prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

Published on inWorld Cup

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote

Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote

icon
Betting offers
Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote
Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote
icon
Betting offers
England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again
England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again
icon
World Cup
England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
icon
World Cup