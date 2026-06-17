Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: England can get off to a flyer

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Wednesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group L fixture between England and Croatia.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, June 17

England to win

England v Croatia

World Cup, Group L, Wednesday 10pm

England look well placed to make a winning start against Croatia on Wednesday with Thomas Tuchel's team fancied to get off to a flyer in Dallas.

Tuchel's squad is stacked with talent, but he has quite rightly focused on balance rather than big names with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden among those to miss out in favour of a more functional team.

England should dominate midfield with Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham set to overpower an ageing Croatian side.

Odds: 8-11

Read more football predictions:

England vs Croatia prediction: 6-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Croatia prediction: 6-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

World Cup Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on England vs Croatia

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