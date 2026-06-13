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Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Samba star can show his class
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Brazil vs Morocco
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group C fixture between Brazil and Morocco.
Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, June 13
Vinicius Junior over 2.5 shots
Brazil vs Morocco
World Cup, Group C, Saturday 11pm
Carlo Ancelotti usually got the best out of Vinicius Junior when they worked together at Real Madrid and it is worth backing the Samba star to make an impact on Brazil's opening World Cup contest when they take on Morocco on Saturday.
Vini Junior, like most of Real Madrid's players this season, failed to get going under Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso, but when he was motivated in bigger matches there was an upturn in his individual performances.
He had ten shots in the two Champions League ties against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and 11 in the last-16 successes over Manchester City. Vini has had over 2.5 shots in each of his last ten Champions League matches for Real Madrid and is energised by the biggest matches so expect him to come out firing in Brazil's World Cup opener against a Morocco side who are likely to sit deep.
It's worth taking a slightly shorter price to ensure you place a bet with a bookmaker who is running the super sub offer where you get the replacement playing on for you if your selection is substituted.
Odds: 4-5 with bet365
Read more football predictions:
Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Germany vs Curacao World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
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