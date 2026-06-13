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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Samba star can show his class

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Brazil vs Morocco

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group C fixture between Brazil and Morocco.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, June 13

Vinicius Junior over 2.5 shots

Brazil vs Morocco
World Cup, Group C, Saturday 11pm

Carlo Ancelotti usually got the best out of Vinicius Junior when they worked together at Real Madrid and it is worth backing the Samba star to make an impact on Brazil's opening World Cup contest when they take on Morocco on Saturday.

Vini Junior, like most of Real Madrid's players this season, failed to get going under Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso, but when he was motivated in bigger matches there was an upturn in his individual performances. 

He had ten shots in the two Champions League ties against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and 11 in the last-16 successes over Manchester City. Vini has had over 2.5 shots in each of his last ten Champions League matches for Real Madrid and is energised by the biggest matches so expect him to come out firing in Brazil's World Cup opener against a Morocco side who are likely to sit deep.

It's worth taking a slightly shorter price to ensure you place a bet with a bookmaker who is running the super sub offer where you get the replacement playing on for you if your selection is substituted.

Odds: 4-5 with bet365

Read more football predictions:

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Germany vs Curacao World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

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Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Group Sports Director

Published on inWorld Cup

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