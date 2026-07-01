Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Outsiders can avoid defeat

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Wednesday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-32 tie between Belgium and Senegal.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, July 1

Senegal or draw double chance

Belgium vs Senegal

World Cup round of 32, Wednesday, 9pm

Senegal were in a difficult group and they might find it easier to play Belgium in the last 32 rather than Norway or France earlier in the competition.

France have their obvious quality and individual errors did not help against Norway, although Erling Haaland's devastating finishing also contributed to the loss. Senegal are on a par with Morocco and their fellow Africans are through to the last 16.

There's no striker of anything like Haaland or Kylian Mbappe's ability in the Belgium ranks and their sole success at this tournament came against New Zealand. They failed to beat Egypt and Iran and look vulnerable favourites.

Odds: 7-10 Boylesports

Read more football predictions:

England vs DR Congo prediction: 19-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Belgium vs Senegal prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 1: Back our treble at 8-1

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