- More
Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Swiss set to roll Algeria over
Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Switzerland vs Algeria
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-32 fixture between Switzerland and Algeria.
Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, July 2
Switzerland to win
Switzerland vs Algeria
Friday 4am
Switzerland are a consistently strong international team and they look to have the beating of Algeria in their last-32 tie in the early hours of Friday morning.
They have reached the last 16 in each of the last three World Cups and the quarter-finals at the last two European Championships and that kind of form should be too hot for Algeria.
Switzerland started with a bizarre 1-1 draw against Qatar in a game they totally dominated (they had 27 shots to Qatar's five and 70 per cent possession), but rebounded well to beat Bosnia 4-1 and then see off co-hosts Canada 2-1.
The team has improved for the introduction of dynamic midfielder Johan Manzambi, who has scored three goals in his last two outings.
Algeria have lost to Argentina and beaten Jordan, which tells us very little, and it's impossible to read anything into the 3-3 draw with Austria given it was a weird game where both teams qualified with a point each.
They were not particularly fancied pre-tournament and have done nothing yet to suggest that assessment was wrong.
Odds: Evens
Read more football predictions:
Switzerland vs Algeria prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Spain vs Austria World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Portugal vs Croatia prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inWorld Cup
Last updated
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets