Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Swiss set to roll Algeria over

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-32 fixture between Switzerland and Algeria.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, July 2

Switzerland to win

Switzerland vs Algeria

Friday 4am

Switzerland are a consistently strong international team and they look to have the beating of Algeria in their last-32 tie in the early hours of Friday morning.

They have reached the last 16 in each of the last three World Cups and the quarter-finals at the last two European Championships and that kind of form should be too hot for Algeria.

Switzerland started with a bizarre 1-1 draw against Qatar in a game they totally dominated (they had 27 shots to Qatar's five and 70 per cent possession), but rebounded well to beat Bosnia 4-1 and then see off co-hosts Canada 2-1.

The team has improved for the introduction of dynamic midfielder Johan Manzambi, who has scored three goals in his last two outings.

Algeria have lost to Argentina and beaten Jordan, which tells us very little, and it's impossible to read anything into the 3-3 draw with Austria given it was a weird game where both teams qualified with a point each.

They were not particularly fancied pre-tournament and have done nothing yet to suggest that assessment was wrong.

Odds: Evens

Read more football predictions:

Switzerland vs Algeria prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Spain vs Austria World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Portugal vs Croatia prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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