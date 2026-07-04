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World Cup

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Paraguay keeper should be busy

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from Paraguay against France

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Saturday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup last-16 fixture between Paraguay and France.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, July 4

Orlando Gill to make five or more saves

Paraguay vs France
World Cup, Saturday 10pm

France's flair has lit up the World Cup and their forwards should make sure Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill is kept busy in their last-16 tie.

Gill is 8-11 to make at least five saves and on the evidence of the World Cup that looks a bet. The opposition goalkeeper has made five or more saves in three of France's four games at this tournament, and the only exception was their game against minnows Iraq.

Swedish stopper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom made nine saves against France in the last round as the awesome foursome of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola threatened to run riot.

This tie is likely to be as one-sided, and Gill has made 22 saves in four games for Paraguay in the World Cup, going over the 4.5 line in each of his last three games.

Odds: 8-11 bet365

Read more football predictions:

Paraguay vs France prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

Paraguay vs France World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

Canada vs Morocco prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news 

World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 4: Back our double at 12-1 

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Group Sports Director

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