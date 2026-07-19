Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Spanish control can lead them to glory

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Don't miss our World Cup Bet of the Day, where Mark Langdon offers his best bet from the daily action.

Football expert Mark Langdon has studied Sunday's World Cup final and highlights his best bet for Spain against Argentina.

World Cup Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 19

Spain to lift the trophy

Spain v Argentina

8pm

Spain look to have everything in place to beat Argentina in New Jersey and lift the 2026 World Cup when the two teams meet on Sunday.

The extra 24 hours rest is a bonus for Spain, who controlled the midfield in their 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday, and they will be looking to do the same against an emotional Argentinian side who could become frustrated if they are unable to get Lionel Messi on the ball frequently.

Spain's form looks the stronger. They have let in only one goal in the competition, whereas Argentina have conceded in their last five matches.

The South Americans have needed plenty of good fortune to reach this stage despite having an easier path which saw them scrape past Cape Verde, Egypt and ten-man Switzerland before England's retreat allowed them back into Wednesday's semi-final.

This will be Argentina's toughest test and if Spain play to the levels which have seen them overcome France, Belgium, Portugal and Austria in the knockout phase, they should justify favouritism.

Odds: 4-6 Paddy Power

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