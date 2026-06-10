Mark Langdon's four top team goalscorer predictions at the 2026 World Cup

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South African midfield sitter Sphephelo Sithole has the potential to be a commentators' nightmare at this World Cup as one minor slip of the tongue could bring about the kind of embarrassment usually reserved for those racing announcers trying to avoid a similar faux pas on the Hunt Cup at Ascot.

Thankfully for Messrs Mowbray, Matterface and co, it could be Sithole's midfield teammate Teboho Mokoena who hits the target in this tournament.

Top team goalscorers are a great way to have an interest across multiple tournament matches and I will always spray a few darts in various places. Hopefully, Mokoena, who is generally available at 11-1, can hit the bullseye.

Mokoena went into the notebook this time last year during the Club World Cup, where he averaged 2.7 shots per game for Sundowns in just 205 minutes and was not afraid to take a pop at distance.

He has completed the best goalscoring season of his career, scoring seven goals in all competitions, and it was his rocket that decided the African Champions League final in favour of Sundowns.

World Soccer magazine describes Mokoena as someone "who cracks a powerful long-range shot and is the team's free-kick specialist" and it might take only one goal to win this given Bafana Bafana are not expected to qualify.

Ivory Coast's top team scorer market is wide open with five players between 13-2 and 10-1 which highlights the lack of a Didier Drogba-type in their current set-up.

There is still some doubt as to who will lead the line - Ange-Yoan Bonny or Evann Guessand are the likely candidates. Both look beatable in this market and the progressive Yan Diomande could be more dangerous at 8-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

The teenager has just had a breakthrough season with Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and claiming eight assists, and only three players have a better goals-to-shot ratio in the Bundesliga with 23 per cent of his efforts ending up in goals.

One of the biggest price discrepancies concerns Callum McCowatt, who is 6-1 second-favourite with some bookmakers to top-score for New Zealand and as big as 25-1 with bet365. The left winger has halved in price with other layers and goes into the tournament following an 11-goal season in the Danish league.

If you can get the 25-1 it might be worth it on pure value grounds, although his late-season shot stats for Silkeborg suggested he was running a bit hot and a record of four goals in 30 caps does not immediately scream out as being good enough to beat Chris Wood.

Not that Wood is worth backing as a short-priced favourite either at 6-5. Instead, head to Uzbekistan where market leader Eldor Shomurodov looks like a solid 3-1 selection with BoyleSports in a group containing Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo.

Shomurodov has 44 goals in 92 caps and nobody else gets close to those numbers in the squad. Igor Sergeev, who is a likely sub and someone to come on if they are chasing a game, is next with 25 in 83 and behind him is Jaloliddin Masharipov on 12 goals.

Captain Shomurodov has previously played for Roma but came alive in Turkey this season, scoring a joint-high 22 Super Lig goals.

Graham Potter has moved to a 3-5-2 formation in a bid to get Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak into the same team, which gives Sweden a twin goal threat when they come up against Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Gyokeres was Sweden's playoff hero when Isak was injured but the price differential between the pair looks off. Arsenal's Gyokeres is a 6-4 shot compared to Isak's 10-3 with BoyleSports, and if the Liverpool forward is anything like match fit he could make a mockery of those odds.

Isak has had injury problems this season but scored off the bench in a friendly against Norway and then played 63 minutes alongside Gyokeres in a 2-2 draw with Greece when it was the Gunners target man who notched.

This looks much closer to a toss-up than the odds suggest.

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