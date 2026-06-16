Mark Langdon: You have to savour Luka Modric's last dance

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Take your mind back to November 21, 2007 - England lost 3-2 against Croatia in a defeat that signalled their failure to qualify for the next year's European Championship.

Most people will remember it for Steve McClaren - the wally with the brolly. For me, it was the first time I can remember watching Luka Modric, a love affair that has spanned the best part of two decades.

The Soccerbase website tells me that Modric played in the reverse fixture in October 2006 when goalkeeper Paul Robinson miskicked Gary Neville's back pass and McClaren's men went down 2-0, but I can't recall him from that match.

I can't even be certain I watched it, but there was no mistaking the Wembley showdown when the little pocket rocket dictated midfield matters against Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Those excitement levels went up several notches when in April 2008 Modric agreed a deal to sign for Tottenham before the Euros campaign where Croatia reached the quarter-finals before losing an outrageous match against Turkey. They took the lead in the 119th minute only to concede in injury-time and lose on penalties. And, yes, I had backed Croatia each-way in the outright market.

Still, forget that. Modric would now be playing at White Hart Lane and I'd get to watch him play every week. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, the 22-year-old Modric was part of a Tottenham team that took two points from their first eight games and his tiny frame struggled to come to terms with the physical nature of the Premier League.

He was pushed from centre midfield to the left and even lost his place briefly in the starting team to none other than Jamie O'Hara. But Harry Redknapp replaced Juande Ramos as Spurs manager and Modric's Tottenham career took off.

Towards the end of that debut season, Redknapp reckoned Modric "could play for any club in the world" and he was not wrong, and he eventually joined Real Madrid in 2012.

He was already pushing world-class at that point, but it was during 13 sensational years in Madrid that he became fully recognised as a superstar.

He dribbled out of the tightest of positions, could pass through any press in the world and was as tenacious as any player.

Modric has never scored loads of goals and was rarely the main man for assists, but he was nearly always supplying the pass before the pass.

Luka Modric is still full of energy Credit: Getty Images

The honours list at Real Madrid is quite extraordinary.

Six Champions League titles, five Super Cups and Club World Cups, four La Liga crowns and a couple of Copa del Rey successes too. He played 394 matches for Real Madrid and, while he surely must have played poorly on occasion, I can't ever remember watching him have a stinker.

Modric's role at Real Madrid was a humble one, not surprising given the illustrious list of superstars with whom he graced the Bernabeu turf, but with Croatia, he is normally asked to take on far greater responsibility.

And he has excelled, leading Croatia to the World Cup final in 2018 and the semi-finals in Qatar four years later. His performances in 2018 earned him the Ballon d'Or, and he was voted the best player in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Croatia never know when they are beaten and Modric epitomises that spirit. He does not know what tiredness is and despite always looking as if he is running out of gas due to his scruffy appearance, will always find the energy to ping one of those trademark passes off the outside of his left boot to a teammate.

Modric will be 41 in September but still played 34 times for Milan in Serie A in 2025-26 and is never going to lose that instinct to knit a team together in midfield.

But all good things must come to an end and surely this is Modric's last tournament, although it almost certainly felt like the last one at the 2022 World Cup. And at Euro 2024 . . .

He has the heart of a lion and the finesse of a ballet dancer but the legs can't do what they once did and on paper he faces a tough test against a dynamic England midfield of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and the hugely impressive Elliot Anderson.

The rumour is that Modric will not only call it a day from international football but he might call it quits altogether after dodging questions regarding his future this week. Make no mistake, when the time finally comes for Modric to retire, football will be poorer for it.

The last dance starts against England, a team he has tormented at times for the past 20 years, and few could begrudge him the spotlight on his 199th cap.

Luka Modric is a proper footballer. He will be missed.

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