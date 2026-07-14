Mark Langdon: The agony, ecstasy and vomit of watching England in the pub

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Where will you be watching it on Wednesday? Presumably if you're Scottish, Irish or Welsh it will be from behind the sofa, but for those of an English persuasion the choice is more difficult. To misquote Shakespeare: To go out, or not to go out?

The first time I can remember watching England in the pub was Saturday, October 11, 1997 when, alongside a group of mates armed with dodgy IDs, I ventured into central London to the then notorious Globe, just outside Baker Street station.

The Globe was known then for its hooligan element and it can still get quite lively outside whenever there is a final at Wembley with one club, usually Chelsea, taking over the pub but as 16-year-olds we wanted to be in the thick of the action.

It was a glorious night as qualification was sealed with a backs-to-the-wall goalless draw in Rome. Paul Ince's bloodied head, Ian Wright hitting the post in injury-time and Christian Vieri missing by about an inch just seconds later – it was agony and ecstasy as England cemented their spot at France 98.

It was an unforgettable night and the Globe was buzzing. A lot of hard-looking geezers were singing "You can stick your pizza, you can stick your pasta, you can stick your Mafia, Ingerland!"

By the time England met Argentina in the last 16 of that World Cup in 1998 I had the common sense to avoid such watering holes, but despite not being of legal drinking age it felt like a rite of passage to be in the pub when the Three Lions were on.

Sol Campbell 's disallowed goal was a painful moment Credit: Offside via Getty Images

So, I went with my dad to the Ordell Arms, a typical small, narrow east London boozer that was packed and definitely had too many people in it. The place went absolutely mental for Sol Campbell's 'goal' when England were down to ten men and had seemingly overcome the stupidity of David Beckham's red card to seal a famous win.

No mobile phones filming the footage, nobody throwing pints, just a pub full of men – the only women in the place were behind the bar – jumping for joy. It was a good minute before anyone realised it had been disallowed and the England players were still celebrating themselves when Argentina nearly scored.

Argentina won on penalties and you could hear the silence.

I'm told the Racing Post's back-page introduction made it into Private Eye: "England bow out with their heads held high." How exactly do you bow with your head held high? Fair point.

Four years later and it was Argentina once more in the World Cup, but by now I was working for the Racing Post and the lunchtime kick-off meant the whole office stopped for 90 minutes as Beckham completed his redemption arc from public enemy number one to Golden Balls with the winning penalty in a 1-0 victory.

Golden Balls David Beckham made it a day to forget for Racing Post workers Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The office was in celebratory mood, until about two minutes after the full-time whistle when a boozy bloke rang up demanding to speak to the writer (in the words of Shaggy, it wasn't me) who had tipped Argentina to win on the back page.

And the phone calls just kept coming all day.

You used to get the odd moan back then and former Sporting Life journalist Malcolm Hanover would be on if we made a rick on the TV listings, referring to various people as a schmuck, while there was a Brummie who would ring at various points to bemoan losing tips: "When will the Racing Post stop giving people a bum steer?" was his go-to opener, every single time.

He eventually became known on the desk as the Bum Steer guy and whoever picked up his call on the desk was tasked with keeping him talking for as long as possible.

That was all fairly fun stuff, but after Argentina in 2002 the phone calls were relentless and some were nasty. It sort of put me off England. As the betting became more serious, those 2000s were a breeding ground for taking on the overrated Three Lions.

Opposing England regularly is best done in solitary confinement and so in the last 25 years it can only have been a handful of times that I have mixed with drunken revellers.

Two of those have been semi-finals, and both have been miserable occasions.

I was on Denmark at 25-1 each-way when I was forced out to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final against England.

Leicester Square was in celebratory mood afterwards even if nobody was letting off fireworks out of their backsides – that could wait until the final – but I thought the money was more important and the professional pride of seeing a big-price tip get so close left me glum.

Four years later I watched England against Netherlands in the Guardian's King's Cross offices as I was a guest on their Football Weekly podcast.

I backed the Dutch at the start of the knockout phase and was totally sober for the train journey home with well-oiled commuters on the last train.

"Don't take me home, please don't take me home" was going around the entire carriage as we were stuck at Barking for what felt like an eternity.

Please take me home, I thought as a drunk woman puked on a nearby seat and a friend was helpfully trying to keep her long hair out of the vomit.

So here we are again. Another semi-final and another unavoidable trip into London which means the pub is my only realistic option to watch the entire Argentina tie.

But this time it's different. I head to the pub wanting England to win. Maybe this will be like the good old days of 1997-98 when I can join in the post-match celebrations (minus the vomit and fireworks being let off from my rear end).

My tip is for the Three Lions to qualify. Hopefully, it's not a bum steer.

Read more on England's semi-final with Argentina:

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Jamie Griffith: Thomas Tuchel is right, England can do better – but they don't need to yet

Tim Vickery: Argentina see England as their greatest rivals – but they are there for the taking

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