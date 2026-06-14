Mark Langdon: Scotland's long-awaited World Cup win may not be as good as it looks

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From Boston to Battlefield there will have been sore heads wherever people woke up on Sunday as Scotland celebrated a famous 1-0 win over Haiti.

"It was a must-win game and we won it," was the message from manager Steve Clarke as Scotland overcame the weight of history, and it clearly meant a lot judging by the wild celebrations at the full-time whistle.

It ended a generation of hurt as the Scots finally won a game again at a World Cup for the first time since 1990 and it put them in the dizzy heights of first spot in Group C following a 1-1 draw between sectional heavyweights Brazil and Morocco.

That's the good news, but punters need to move away from the emotion of it all and the giddy reaction from the BBC studios made me feel like I was watching a different game.

"Exceptional job," said former Three Lions keeper Joe Hart, perhaps overcompensating for his Englishness as Scotland edged their way past a country ranked 83rd in the world.

Frantzdy Pierrot's header flew just wide of Angus Gunn's goal with time running out and had the Haiti hitman equalised it would have been deserved as Scotland were hanging on after breaking the deadlock through John McGinn.

There are no pictures on scorecards as they say in golf, but it remains to be seen whether a slender margin of success will be enough to qualify.

The next two matches are much, much tougher. Morocco were well worth their point against Brazil and if Scotland do lose both fixtures they may yet regret hanging on in the last quarter of the Haiti victory.

Pre-tournament modelling reckoned the cut-off line for a best third-place qualifying spot is going to be around three points and a goal difference of minus two.

Defeats to Morocco and Brazil would mean, at best, Scotland would be on minus one and the harsh truth is they will need to up their game to avoid the kind of defeats that could still put qualification in jeopardy.

Clarke has been criticised for his negative team selection but, if anything, the decision to go with Lawrence Shankland alongside Che Adams in a 4-4-2 formation left Scotland too vulnerable and limited the impact of Scott McTominay.

A different approach will be needed on Friday against Morocco and a better performance will have to follow because the North African outfit showed moments of quality against Brazil, and a point was the least they deserved from that match.

Brazil, on the flip side, were disjointed for large parts and seemed over-reliant on individual quality. Their final group match against the Scots takes place in the heat of Miami which could make for uncomfortable viewing, particularly as Scotland won't know what will be required if it goes down to goal difference.

Any win at the World Cup is a good win, but Scotland will be hoping their desperation to win at all costs against Haiti does not come back to bite them.

Read more on the World Cup:

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Go Dutch with shots wager



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