Inside the World Cup show - where football has never felt more American

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"Enjoy the show." I have heard a lot of things when attending football matches over the years, but never "enjoy the show".

Those were the words of a lady selling drinks inside SoFi Stadium before Belgium's match against Iran on Sunday and it certainly made me stop, although not as much as when she tried to charge me in excess of $35 for a bottle of Coke Zero.

I'd heard things were expensive in Los Angeles but this really would be taking the biscuit - or cookie as they call them over here. It turned out she accidentally put a cocktail through as well as my order and quipped "that's better" when the real price of $8.50 popped up instead.

"Yeah, bargain," I smiled back trying to do the mental arithmetic of the conversion rate into pounds. I'd just paid about £6.50 for a Coke Zero and was being told it was a right result for my wallet, although I suppose it was in comparison to the £350 ticket.

Still, at least it didn't finish 0-0. eh?

I say that in jest. It was a wonderful experience to be inside the venue. SoFi Stadium was the world's most expensive stadium and the big screen is like nothing I have ever seen before. It wraps around the pitch and the definition blows the mind.

And the screen definitely comes in handy due to the amount of times your view of the pitch is blocked by someone trying to sell something.

Hawkers – the people walking around punting out hotdogs and beers at baseball games – are a part of that sport but they should be kept out of football.

"Ice-cold beer, come and get your ice-cold beer," shouted one. "Churros, churros, churros, churros," shouted another. All the while they were getting in the way, and this was inside the first ten minutes. Another sign the game has gone.

It did little to dampen the atmosphere and I enjoyed the show despite the goalless stalemate.

Los Angeles has the largest population of Iranians outside Iran and it was very much like a home game for them. Politics would not be my strong point, but those fans booed the national anthem with passion and then cheered the players throughout.

Support the team, not the regime was the message and it came through loud and clear.

You won't need a match report of the game – it was no classic anyway – but £350 for a ticket, £6.50 for a Coke Zero and seeing Romelu Lukaku blowing out of his arse running back for a corner in the midday greenhouse of a closed SoFi Stadium roof? Priceless.

Much has been made of the disgraceful prices some states are charging for parking and transportation to and from the stadium but Los Angeles put on direct buses to various spots around the city for just $1.75. It worked seamlessly.

There cannot be anything else in LA that costs $1.75. It's eye-wateringly expensive and the contrast between the haves and the have-nots is clear.

Many are happily speeding in their Bugattis from one red light to the next and on the sidewalk next to the same road the homeless count is frighteningly high. But if celeb-spotting is your thing then Denzel Washington was halfway right when he said: "In Los Angeles, everyone is a star."

My neighbour Christine Quinn is no relation to Niall Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia was spotted more than once chilling on Sunset Boulevard and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is living in the same apartment block while she is filming down the road and in our swimming pool. Most people reading this would get giddier seeing Niall Quinn (no relation), but trust me she is big news in the reality world.

However, there's little time for Netflix binges with so many World Cup matches to get through, and being in the same timezone as the competition has been a massive boost. Algeria against Jordan at 4am is unwatchable – at 8pm it's an unmissable World Cup fixture.

The US World Cup coverage features many of the familiar voices you will recognise from UK commentary teams, but is not without its bugbears.

You have the half-time show sponsored by Visa, the "hydration breaks" cutting to adverts for Coca-Cola voiced over by Peter Drury and a guy called Dr Joe, who does the laws interpretation stuff when Mark Clattenburg, or Clatts as they call him, is unavailable.

David Beckham is selling everything from the Bank of America to his soul and Darren Fletcher, or Fletch as they call him, nearly made me throw up my Honey Nut Cheerios when he celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Uzbekistan with a shout of "Siuuu!"

The less said about the James Corden show that follows the daily football marathon the better. However, the overall coverage has mainly been enjoyable, particularly with a Lemon Iced Tea and a packet of Lay's Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue potato chips for company.

The boom in the popularity of football is clear for all to see and you will do well to find a bar not showing the World Cup, or discussing Christian Pulisic's problematic calf injury. Every single day, and usually multiple times a day, Fox reporter Jenny Taft brings us updates on Pulisic's calf. Never has a calf been discussed as much as this. It's like the Beckham metatarsal from 2002 all over again.

Admittedly, it's a quiet period for the popular American sports with only baseball still kicking around but a visit to a pub to watch Colombia beat DR Congo was a joyful experience and Los Angeles was awash with patriotic pride before the USA versus Turkey match at SoFi on Thursday.

The World Cup being over here has captivated a nation and the USMNT are putting the sport on prime time, with stadiums packed out despite the cost of tickets.

It seems everyone is enjoying the show.

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