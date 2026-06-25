Luke Lindholm: Time for America to believe - soccer’s coming home to us

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All aboard the American hype train! Soccer fever has taken over after the United States Men’s National Team kicked off their World Cup campaign with back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia in emphatic fashion.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has often been criticised for tiring his teams out over the course of a full season, might be in the perfect situation because he only needs his players to give everything for eight matches. And after two games, they’re doing just that.

The USA began the World Cup with a 4-1 victory against Paraguay before a scrappy 2-0 win over Australia. However, it wasn’t just the scoreline that had fans oohing and aahing – it was the style in which they played.

Against Paraguay, the US were passing out of the back, pressing from the front, getting the ball back as soon as they lost it and, dare I say, they were scoring at will.

The icing on the cake was Giovanni Reyna coming off the bench and scoring a beautiful trivela goal.

The 23-year-old didn’t play a minute under Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup, and seeing him celebrate with Pochettino after the goal made me fully believe that this squad is bought in. All of this came against a Paraguay side who had conceded just ten goals in 18 qualifying matches.

Against Australia, we grabbed an early goal before doubling our lead right before the half. The attack wasn’t as free-flowing as the first game, but the defensive structure was out of this world.

Australia mustered just two shots on target and had no big chances, while the US had 62 per cent of possession and cemented our spot in the knockout stage.

However, things kept going up because Paraguay defeated Turkey later that night, and we had suddenly won the group regardless of what happened in our final match last night.

Seeing a World Cup match on my home soil once felt like a dream, but now I’ve been on the ground for two.

Neither of the games I attended were the USA’s victories, but the energy and emotion from both stadiums was palpable.

The first match I went to featured Ecuador and Ivory Coast. Although it was a home atmosphere for Ecuador – 100,000 Ecuadorians live just over an hour away from Philadelphia – the roars from the Ivory Coast fanbase after Amad Diallo scored the stoppage time winner sent chills down my spine.

Five days later I was at Philadelphia Stadium again for Brazil v Haiti.

You could sense the anxiety in the grounds after Brazil’s opening draw against Morocco. However, when Matheus Cunha scored 23 minutes in, Brazilian funk music blasted out from the speakers, and I felt like I was in a beach club on Copacabana Beach!

That’s when I was hit by what the World Cup is about – energy, passion, sharing each other’s cultures, and above all else, the desire to win for your country on the world’s biggest stage.

Both games I attended were absolutely electric, and I’m entirely grateful that I was able to see the World Cup live. However, I would’ve loved to be in LA or Seattle for either of the USA’s wins. The pre-match festivities were lively, the crowd could be heard and felt through my TV, and the entire stadium was behind a team that had given us little to root for.

Americans are often criticised as being too ambitious, too boisterous, and too loud, and I can openly admit that it is a fair criticism.

However, I can’t help but notice that I’m starting to feel that way about this team. I never thought they’d have a chance of winning the World Cup, but after two games, the list of teams that I feel will beat us nine times out of ten is dwindling.Holland, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, and England have already dropped points in the group stage, and Germany just scraped three points thanks to Deniz Undav’s stoppage-time goal against the Ivory Coast.

At this point in the tournament, the only teams I fear are France and Argentina, the 2022 World Cup finalists. Is that thought a little ambitious or even audacious? Maybe, but I’m an American.



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