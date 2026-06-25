Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
World Cup

Luke Lindholm: Time for America to believe - soccer’s coming home to us

Luke Lindholm provides the view from America, where the USMNT's bright performances have raised pulses and expectations.

USA fans have been getting into the spirit during the World Cup
USA fans have been getting into the spirit during the World CupCredit: Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

All aboard the American hype train! Soccer fever has taken over after the United States Men’s National Team kicked off their World Cup campaign with back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia in emphatic fashion.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has often been criticised for tiring his teams out over the course of a full season, might be in the perfect situation because he only needs his players to give everything for eight matches. And after two games, they’re doing just that.  

The USA began the World Cup with a 4-1 victory against Paraguay before a scrappy 2-0 win over Australia. However, it wasn’t just the scoreline that had fans oohing and aahing – it was the style in which they played.

Against Paraguay, the US were passing out of the back, pressing from the front, getting the ball back as soon as they lost it and, dare I say, they were scoring at will.

The icing on the cake was Giovanni Reyna coming off the bench and scoring a beautiful trivela goal.

The 23-year-old didn’t play a minute under Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup, and seeing him celebrate with Pochettino after the goal made me fully believe that this squad is bought in. All of this came against a Paraguay side who had conceded just ten goals in 18 qualifying matches.

Against Australia, we grabbed an early goal before doubling our lead right before the half. The attack wasn’t as free-flowing as the first game, but the defensive structure was out of this world.

Australia mustered just two shots on target and had no big chances, while the US had 62 per cent of possession and cemented our spot in the knockout stage.

However, things kept going up because Paraguay defeated Turkey later that night, and we had suddenly won the group regardless of what happened in our final match last night.

Seeing a World Cup match on my home soil once felt like a dream, but now I’ve been on the ground for two.

Neither of the games I attended were the USA’s victories, but the energy and emotion from both stadiums was palpable.

The first match I went to featured Ecuador and Ivory Coast. Although it was a home atmosphere for Ecuador – 100,000 Ecuadorians live just over an hour away from Philadelphia – the roars from the Ivory Coast fanbase after Amad Diallo scored the stoppage time winner sent chills down my spine.

Five days later I was at Philadelphia Stadium again for Brazil v Haiti.

You could sense the anxiety in the grounds after Brazil’s opening draw against Morocco. However, when Matheus Cunha scored 23 minutes in, Brazilian funk music blasted out from the speakers, and I felt like I was in a beach club on Copacabana Beach!

That’s when I was hit by what the World Cup is about – energy, passion, sharing each other’s cultures, and above all else, the desire to win for your country on the world’s biggest stage.

Both games I attended were absolutely electric, and I’m entirely grateful that I was able to see the World Cup live. However, I would’ve loved to be in LA or Seattle for either of the USA’s wins. The pre-match festivities were lively, the crowd could be heard and felt through my TV, and the entire stadium was behind a team that had given us little to root for.

Americans are often criticised as being too ambitious, too boisterous, and too loud, and I can openly admit that it is a fair criticism. 

However, I can’t help but notice that I’m starting to feel that way about this team. I never thought they’d have a chance of winning the World Cup, but after two games, the list of teams that I feel will beat us nine times out of ten is dwindling.Holland, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, and England have already dropped points in the group stage, and Germany just scraped three points thanks to Deniz Undav’s stoppage-time goal against the Ivory Coast.

At this point in the tournament, the only teams I fear are France and Argentina, the 2022 World Cup finalists. Is that thought a little ambitious or even audacious? Maybe, but I’m an American.

Read more:

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026 

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

Joe Casey: England resembled Gunners in Ghana slog 

James Milton: Scotland should ignore permutations puzzle and be proactive 

Warren Ashurst: Stars with a point to prove are leading England's World Cup charge 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.ra

Racing Post Sport

Published on inWorld Cup

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
more inWorld Cup
more inBetting offers
Related Content
World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power

World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power

icon
Betting offers
World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again
England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again
icon
World Cup
England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
icon
World Cup