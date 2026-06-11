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World Cup latest: the action begins at the Azteca as Mexico face South Africa

Summary

Tonight's matches:

  • Mexico vs South Africa
  • South Korea vs Czech Republic

Best betting offer:

Click here to get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa with Betfair

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Summary

Tonight's matches:

  • Mexico vs South Africa
  • South Korea vs Czech Republic

Best betting offer:

Click here to get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa with Betfair

Mexico vs South Africa predictions

'Group A favourites Mexico kept six clean sheets in eight matches this year and are full of confidence after winning the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League in 2025' – James Milton is keen on Mexico's chances in the tournament opener.

Click here for his match predictions 

Welcome to our World Cup blog

The wait is almost over. The 2026 World Cup begins at Estadio Azteca at 8pm tonight when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Group A.

Welcome to Racing Post Sport's rolling World Cup blog.

Make sure to come here each day throughout the tournament – from tonight's opener through to the final on July 19 – for the best World Cup betting tips, news and offers.