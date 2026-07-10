Lars Sivertsen: World Cup clash will intensify Norway's obsession with English football

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Playing in a World Cup quarter-final is an extraordinary occasion for Norway and the fact that we're facing England makes it even more special.

Norway's passion for English football goes back much further than the Premier League era.

There were live matches on television from the old First Division as far back as 1969 – even before there was regular coverage in England.

There was only one TV channel so in the winter, with no Norwegian league matches because of the weather, people became enthralled by English football.

I spoke about this obsession to the guy who will be commentating on Saturday's game for Norwegian television.

He summed it up like this: "Three generations of Norwegians have had English football intravenously injected into them!"

There are lots of Premier League players in the Norway squad and Martin Odegaard is up against several of his title-winning Arsenal teammates.

Erling Haaland said at this week's press conference that it will be strange to face Marc Guehi and John Stones – guys he has been laughing and joking with during the club season.

Much of the pre-match focus will be on Haaland and Harry Kane. That's understandable, although they are very different players.

Kane is a more complete footballer. He's a great passer with amazing football intelligence and is happy to drop into midfield, something he may consider doing more regularly as he gets older.

Haaland can pass, of course, and he's a perfectionist so he works hard to improve all areas of his game.

But he is a pure-bred striker who knows that his role is to wait for scoring opportunities and take them.

His performance against Brazil was a study in patience. He has spoken about the difference between playing for Manchester City, where he gets five or six scoring chances in a match, and Norway, when he might get only one or two.

When he gets those chances for Norway, he has to take them – just as he did against Brazil.

Haaland manages his expectations well at international level. You almost never see him complain if one of his Norway teammates misplaces a pass, which he sometimes does at City.

He knows he's with players of a slightly lower standard so he makes sure he's a really positive teammate for Norway.

Jude Bellingham is a major worry for Norway fans Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Watching England's win over Mexico from a Norwegian perspective, I was worried about Jude Bellingham's connection with Kane.

Bellingham was timing his runs into the box brilliantly and that's not what Norway fans wanted to see.

It may sound odd but Bellingham needs to play like Dele Alli did for Tottenham in 2016, when he was incredible, dovetailing off Kane. They could be absolutely deadly.

I have to admit that Norway's defence is not that great, especially compared with the other teams who reached this stage of the tournament.

We've not been properly tested yet, either. We made ten changes for the group game against France so you can write off that 4-1 defeat.

The Ivory Coast gave us trouble down our right but we were missing Julian Ryerson, our best right-back, for that game and he is available again.

Then, in the round of 16, Brazil decided to sit back and counter-attack so, again, we weren't tested as much as I expected.

I think England's odds to win in 90 minutes are fair enough. It should be a fun game, despite concerns over the heat and humidity, so I'm going for both teams to score, as well as over 2.5 goals.

Norway don't have it in them to grind out a 1-0 win. We can't park the bus.

If England go at us, we have little chance of keeping a clean sheet so the question is: will Thomas Tuchel be prepared to do that?

I don't imagine he's going to be negative – he must be able to see the weaknesses in Norway's defence – but you can't ignore the Haaland factor.

If England attack, it will leave space in behind for him. Just his presence seems to condition the way teams play against us.

It'll be fascinating to see how Tuchel balances getting the best out of England's attackers while also limiting Haaland's threat.

Read more on the World Cup:

Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished

Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm

Oliver Barnard: Overpriced beers, Wonderwall and Harry Kane – following England across America



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