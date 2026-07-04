Lars Sivertsen: Haaland is ready for Brazil and Norway have nothing to lose

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It feels to me like people outside Norway expected more from us in this World Cup but now we have overcome the knockout stage hoodoo there will be no fear against Brazil on Sunday.

Context is needed when looking at the nervousness of Norwegians before the tournament started.

We had never won a knockout match at a major championship – assuming you discount pre-war Olympics, which you should – and our golden generation had fallen short when they were expected to make much more of an impact in the 90s.

Norway beat big teams during that period, including Italy, Netherlands, England and Brazil, but we still found a way to get knocked out early as the team failed to live up to their pre-tournament billing.

Even the coach Stale Solbakken was talking about how we could play well previously in qualifying and then when it came to finals we would not show up in the same fashion.

And Solbakken will know full well as he played in the 1994 World Cup and there is a connection to this team through more than just him. The fathers of Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Kristian Thorstvedt also played in those finals, going home early.

That's why beating Senegal was important to get through the group phase and the Ivory Coast victory has broken down barriers. We now play Brazil with nothing to lose and in four matches against them we are unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

That is ancient history but mentally Ivory Coast was the hurdle we had to clear and we are not ready to go home just yet.

The fans are clearly loving the tournament and have taken over parts of the US.

Firstly, this is the first World Cup we have qualified for in 28 years, so it's understandable a lot of us want to be over here for the first time in our adult lifetime and secondly there's also a strong link to American tourism for the people of Norway.

It would also be remiss not to mention it is an affluent country and I am sure there are many competing nations who would be just as passionate for their team but they just cannot afford to come given the cost of everything associated with this World Cup.

But it's definitely helping the players and the connection between the squad and fans is real. The Norwegian supporters club came up with the rowing spectacle, but it was Haaland and Martin Odegaard who decided to make it part of the post-match celebrations.

Talking of Haaland, make no mistake he is bang up for this and not just because he gets to renew his rivalry with Brazil and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel.

I have written a book about our talisman called Haaland: The incredible story behind the world's greatest striker and I have to say he loves playing for his country.

I'm not claiming he puts Norway ahead of Manchester City, but it's very much on par with club football for him and you cannot say that about all of the superstars at this World Cup. It would be shades of Gareth Bale and Wales – this is not a step down for him and it shows.

Premier League foes Erling Haaland and Gabriel do battle again — this time on the World Cup stage Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Haaland does more defensive work for Norway compared with City and he admitted after the Ivory Coast match that he was knackered by the time of the full-time whistle.

By the way, Haaland loves his battles with Gabriel, so get ready for fireworks when they go head-to-head – and maybe that could happen quite literally!

Haaland aside, if Norway are to extend their stay in the tournament then Antonio Nusa is likely to be influential.

He clearly did not have a great season with Leipzig but he was brilliant for us in qualifying, scoring home and away against Italy, and what I find fascinating with Nusa is that his idol is Neymar. It's a sub-plot to the game and I felt his goal against Ivory Coast was Neymar-esque.

The big debate on team selection regards the other forward slot in the front three. I have a lot of admiration for Sorloth, who is 6ft 5in and would normally play as a target man but is behind Haaland in that regard.

He has accepted his role as a winger and as a result diligently tracks up and down the flank. His dribbling is not polished, but the upside is we have another really handy set-piece threat.

It would be a bit like playing Emile Heskey on the wing and there are some who would like to see Oscar Bobb given his chance from the off rather than as the first substitute.

Odegaard is improving after a poor opening performance and I expect us to get on target against Brazil so backing both teams to score makes sense.

Brazil still look a work in progress to me and it's fascinating to watch Carlo Ancelotti try to figure out their problems during the tournament.

Casemiro is a leader and an aerial danger but he is also a liability and one of Brazil's other weaknesses is in the full-back area. Nusa could get plenty of joy down the Norwegian left.

The same, however, is true for Brazil and, given we struggled to contain Yan Diomande, I have to fear the worst for whoever is given the task of nullifying Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius nearly scored one of the goals of the tournament against Japan and, while he is not lighting up the tournament in the way Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are, he is clearly thriving in the national team environment after a difficult season with Real Madrid.

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