Jordan vs Argentina prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Jordan vs Argentina World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 28

Kick-off 3am

Venue AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Competition Group stage

TV BBC1, BBC iPlayer

It has been the Lionel Messi show for Argentina at the World Cup as the superstar has scored all five of their Group J goals against Algeria and Austria, but he could be one of several players Lionel Scaloni elects to rest for their final game before the knockout stage.

However, the second string will still represent a strong test for debutants Jordan, who have been competitive in their first two matches but have yet to earn a point.

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Jordan vs Argentina betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 Argentina goals

2pts Evs general

The group stage looks to have gone perfectly for Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni because two wins without conceding gives him a great opportunity to shuffle the pack for their Dallas date with Jordan.

He will field players who will be hungry to make an impression with the knockout stage just around the corner, so there should be no let-up.

Jordan have tried to get on the front foot in their other two games against Austria and Algeria, and a similar approach could see their opponents fire at least three goals.

Best player bet

Julian Alvarez to score at any time

Evs bet365

Jordan vs Argentina World Cup match preview

It is almost impossible to believe that Argentina would have won the 1986 World Cup without Diego Maradona's brilliance and we are already seeing parallels this summer when it comes to the dominant performances of the number ten in a blue-and-white-striped shirt.

Lionel Scaloni's defending champions have scored five goals in their opening two matches and Lionel Messi has scored all of them, even fluffing a penalty against Austria on Monday.

It's a tournament where all the big guns have come to the party and Argentina's captain is at the top of the list.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning, we are likely to see what else Scaloni has up his sleeve as top spot in Group J is assured and the coach has already said he will ring the changes.

How much influence Messi has on his own inclusion remains to be seen, but Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, former Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Palmeiras forward Jose Lopez will be desperate to be involved.

Consequently, there should be no easing up and goals could still be on the agenda.

This is by far the toughest of Jordan's three assignments on their World Cup debut and they have acquitted themselves pretty well by holding Austria before conceding two late goals and then taking the lead on Monday against Algeria.

However, they tend to struggle against even modest opposition from outside the Middle East and this could prove a wake-up call.

Argentina have enough talent to ensure they continue a run of eight straight games when they have scored at least twice, even if their genius is allowed to put his feet up a few days after his 39th birthday.

Alvarez should be eager to prove his worth

For all those on the Argentinian fringes looking to be involved in the final group game, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez will be one of the more desperate.

The former Manchester City forward has had to settle for two substitute appearances against Algeria and Austria, but this should be the game when he comes to the fore.

Goals in the closing stages of Atleti's Champions League campaign meant he came into the tournament confidently and he looks a strong bet to find the net should he be given his opportunity.

Jordan vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips

Nizar Al-Rashdan over 2.5 fouls

The Jordan midfielder committed 17 fouls in eight third-round qualifying matches and was pulled up for three indiscretions in the 3-1 defeat to Austria.

Over 3.5 goals

There have been at least three goals in six of Jordan's last seven matches and Argentina have scored at least twice in their last eight outings, so with a gulf in class, there is a strong chance there could be more than three goals in Dallas.

Under 7.5 corners

Argentina have surprisingly forced a total of just three corners in their opening two matches, so there may not be a host of flag-kicks on Sunday morning.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Jordan vs Argentina

♦ There have been at least three goals in six of Jordan's last seven games

♦ Argentina have conceded just one goal in their last ten outings

♦ Argentina have scored at least twice in each of their last eight matches

♦ Lionel Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals at this World Cup

♦ Jordan have won just one of their last 13 games against teams from outside the Middle East

Jordan vs Argentina betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Match betting Odds Jordan 14-1 Argentina 1-6 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Jordan vs Argentina team news and predicted line-ups

Jordan

Jordan have no injury or suspension concerns, so it would not be a surprise if Jamal Sellami stuck with the starting line-up he fielded in the 2-1 loss to Algeria.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Abulaila; Haddad, Nasib, Al-Arab, Abu Dahab, Abu Taha; Olwan, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari.

Rest of squad: Sharara, Abu Hasheesh, Jamous, Al-Fakhouri, Ayed, Sadeh, Abualnadi, Obaid, Taha, Al-Rosan, Azaizah, Al-Dawud, Badaui.

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni is set to make several changes with Cristian Romero sitting out with a slight knee injury. Nicolas Tagliafico and Julian Alvarez are set to be included and it is debatable how many minutes Lionel Messi will have.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Senesi, Tagliafico; Palacios, Barco, Lo Celso; Messi, Alvarez, Lopez.

Rest of squad: Lisandro Martinez, Romero, Medina, Montiel, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paredes, Paz, De Paul, Almada, Lautaro Martinez, Simeone, Gonzalez.

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FAQs

When is Jordan vs Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Jordan vs Argetnina takes place on Sunday, June 28 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Jordan vs Argentina being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

What TV channel is Jordan vs Argentina on?

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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