Jordan vs Algeria prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Jordan vs Algeria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 23

Kick-off 4am

Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Stage of Competition Group J

TV channel ITV1

Crunch time is approaching for Group J strugglers Jordan and Algeria, who are aiming to put their first points on the board when they go head-to-head at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Jordan were beaten 3-1 by Austria in their first World Cup finals match, while Algeria opened up with a 3-0 loss to reigning champions Argentina.

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Jordan vs Algeria betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Algeria -1 on Asian handicap

2pts 41-40 bet365

Algeria are playing catch-up after their loss to Argentina but they have the potential to grow into the tournament and can take the first step with a win over Jordan in the Group J basement battle.

A 3-0 scoreline against the 2022 champions reflected harshly on Algeria but they have greater quality and experience than Jordan, who may continue to struggle on the biggest stage.

Best player bet

Ibrahim Maza over 0.5 assists

4-1 bet365

Jordan vs Algeria World Cup match preview

Algeria were ambushed by Lionel Messi's masterclass in Kansas, but they face a simpler task against Jordan and can get their campaign up and running with a comfortable victory.

Featuring at a first World Cup is a fantastic experience for Jordan, who played with energy and enthusiasm against Austria and were far from disgraced.

The Jordanians went with a front three and had a moment to savour shortly after half-time when striker Ali Olwan levelled the scores with their first goal on the biggest stage.

However, there were times when their lack of experience and quality showed and in the end there were a few too many opportunities gifted to the Austrians, who secured a 3-1 victory without having to play at their best.

One of Jordan's biggest issues was the shaky performance of goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila, who struggled to deal with any physical contact.

Abulaila was beaten three times by 11 Austrian goal attempts and his weaknesses are sure to have been noted by Algeria, whose showing at this tournament is unlikely to be defined by a loss from their opening game.

As soon as the draw was made, Algeria would have targeted matches against Jordan and Austria as the key clashes to forge a path to the knockout rounds.

They were far from outclassed by Argentina, losing the shot count ten to seven, and have plenty of scope to improve.

Algeria were up against some outstanding players in their first game but they had a few promising moments and thought they had taken the lead until a VAR review chalked off Fares Chaibi's eighth-minute goal.

Twelve years ago Algeria were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in their opening match at Brazil 2014 before advancing to the round of 16.

They will be hoping to stage a similar recovery over the next few weeks and can take the first step by putting a convincing victory on the board. Backing them to give up a one-goal deficit on the Asian handicap pays out as winner if they win by two goals or more, while stakes are returned if they win by one.

Magical Maza can make things happen

One of the Algerian players to catch the eye against Argentina was 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza.

The Leverkusen midfielder supplied a clever pass for Chaibi's offside goal against Argentina and his first World Cup assist may not be too far away.

Jordan vs Algeria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Fares Chaibi to score at any time

Chaibi had a goal ruled out for offside against Argentina, but he could be on the scoresheet in Santa Clara.

Algeria to be leading at half-time

Algeria will be primed to attack from the first whistle and they can get their noses in front by half-time.

Over 2.5 goals

Goalkeeping errors have been a negative aspect for Jordan and Algeria, who could generate a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Jordan vs Algeria

♦ Algeria have lost just two of their last 19 matches

♦ The Desert Warriors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five fixtures

♦ Algeria have scored in four of their last five World Cup games

♦ Jordan have gone six games without winning

♦ The Jordanians have conceded a first half goal in each of their last four fixtures

Jordan vs Algeria betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Jordan 9-2 Algeria 4-7 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Jordan vs Algeria team news and predicted line-ups

Jordan

Mohammad Taha joined the squad on the eve of the tournament after Ibrahim Sabra had to withdraw. Abdallah Nasib will be assessed after limping off in the 3-1 defeat to Austria.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Abulaila; Nasib, Al Arab, Abu Al Nadi; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Fakhoury, Ali Owan; Al Tamari.

Rest of squad: Abu Dahab, Abu Hasheesh, Abu Zraiq, Al Daoud, Al Fakhori, Al Mardi, Al Rosan, Azaizerh, Badawi, Bani Ateyah, Ayed, Jamous, Obaid, Sadeh, Taha.

Algeria

Ramy Bensebaini, Luca Zidane and Anis Hadj Moussa shook off injuries to start the 3-0 loss to Argentina. Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a start after playing only 26 minutes from the bench in their opener.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Maza; Hadj Moussa, Gouiri, Chaibi.

Rest of squad: Abada, Amoura, Aouar, Belaid, Benbot, Benbouali, Boulbina, Chergui, Ghedjemis, Hadjam, Mahrez, Mastil, Titraoui, Tougai, Zerrouki.

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FAQs

When is Jordan vs Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Jordan vs Algeria takes place on Tuesday, June 23rd and kicks-off at 4am BST.

Where is Jordan vs Algeria being played?

The venue for the game is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

What TV channel is Jordan vs Algeria on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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