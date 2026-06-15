Joe Casey: Senegal and Morocco leading the way for strong African contingent at this year's World Cup

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Pele famously declared in 1977 that an African side would win the World Cup before the year 2000. He turned out to be wrong, but this year's tournament presents a real opportunity for African nations, who will be looking to match or build on Morocco’s last-four finish in Qatar four years ago.

The 2022 semi-finalists have already impressed against Brazil, eventually settling for a 1-1 draw in a game they were unlucky not to win.

Now their opponents in January’s acrimonious Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal, get their World Cup campaign started against France in a tough examination of their credentials.

The African side famously beat Les Bleus 1-0 in the first game of the 2002 World Cup and a positive result in Tuesday's clash would be a real statement that teams from the continent are contenders at this tournament.

Due to the expansion of this year’s World Cup, Africa has ten teams at the finals rather than the five that they did in Qatar and they are already starting to show that they cannot be underestimated.

After South Africa’s tame showing against Mexico in the opener, there have been a number of impressive displays from African sides. Morocco put in one of the best performances of any team in their draw against Brazil, while Ivory Coast snapped Ecuador’s 19-game winning streak with a 1-0 success in the early hours of Monday.

Four African teams made it to the knockout stage in Qatar four years ago and they are likely to beat that this time around thanks to the tournament's expansion.

The real test will come in those knockout rounds, where African teams have typically struggled to make a big impact.

Clashes against the top European teams, such as Senegal’s with France tonight, provide a yardstick to see how far African teams have progressed compared with the best sides in the world and a dry run for the business end of the tournament.

Senegal became just the second African team to reach the quarter-finals in 2002 after beating France in that famous opener and they will be disappointed that they have not equalled that since.

However, after reaching three of the last four Africa Cup of Nations finals, they have the tournament experience to match their talent.

Of their 26-man squad, 21 play in Europe’s top five leagues, and while they don't have the star power of some of Africa’s previous standout teams, their strength in depth will be a key attribute in tough conditions.

Perhaps the most exciting thing for African teams at this tournament has been the performances of their young players. Ayyoub Bouaddi caught the eye for Morocco while Yan Diomande won the man-of-the-match award in Ivory Coast’s win over Ecuador.

Senegal have a number of young stars who could make a big impact. El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ibrahim Mbaye, Assane Diao and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye are all under 21 and could be crucial players in this squad for years to come.

Pele spoke too soon but the future looks bright for Africa at the World Cup.

Read more on the World Cup:

France vs Senegal prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.