Joe Casey: Ronaldo and Neymar show the danger of putting the individual above the collective

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The Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said, "No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man."

This World Cup has provided some real shocks to the system for some of the game’s biggest stars as they realise that they are not the same man and it is not the same river.

One of the key appeals of the World Cup is that it is only once every four years. Miss out or mess up and it’s a long wait for the next one.

Shakira has played more World Cups in the last 20 years than four-time winners Italy. Jordan Henderson ruined his chances of ever playing another World Cup game by dancing to Wonderwall.

Santiago Canizares missed out on the Spain squad for the 2002 World Cup after dropping an aftershave bottle on his foot, allowing Iker Casillas to take his place as number one. The older man played only one World Cup game after that.

Part of the lure of this tournament is that it forces teams to be ruthless. Sides must churn through players to succeed. Sentimentality won’t work on the biggest stage of all. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish all played in England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar four years ago. None of them made Thomas Tuchel’s squad this time.

Ronaldo's lack of physicality costs Portugal

In this year’s tournament, the World Cup gods sent out a brutal reminder that time waits for no man, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both contributed to Portugal and Brazil’s downfall.

The issues with Ronaldo have long been clear. In a dynamic, exciting young Portuguese team he simply cannot run. Spain, who knocked Portugal out on Monday, have forced 50 high turnovers thanks to their pressing from the front. Portugal managed 29, fewer than Algeria.

Ronaldo scored three goals at the World Cup - two of them came against Uzbekistan and the other was a penalty against Croatia.

He was completely nullified in their opener against DR Congo and failed to have any impact on their defeat to Spain. Yet only goalkeeper Diogo Costa and central defender Renato Veiga played more minutes at this World Cup than the Al-Nassr striker.

Roberto Martinez’s inability to drop Portugal’s worst player was rendered even more ridiculous after Goncalo Ramos, the player who should have featured in his place, scored the winner against Croatia. That crucial goal came in the only ten minutes that the 41-year-old was off the pitch in the entire tournament.

Ronaldo’s, and Martinez’s, refusal to accept that his time had come was the primary reason for Portugal’s disappointing performances.

Neymar's body betrays him on biggest stage

One former star whose inclusion was even more confusing than Ronaldo’s was Neymar in the Brazil squad.

The 34-year-old was once one of the best players in the world but a 2023 ACL injury means his body is unable to do the things that it once could.

Carlo Ancelotti caved to public pressure and included Neymar in the World Cup squad but used him sparingly before bringing him on against Norway in their round-of-16 clash.

His arrival unbalanced the Brazil team and their inability to press from the front with him on the pitch allowed Norway to control the game, and Erling Haaland scored twice in the last ten minutes.

Neymar scored a late consolation penalty but the enduring memory of his impact may well be the yellow card that he received.

It was the 96th minute and Norway had passed the ball around with ease for a sequence approaching two minutes. Neymar could not get close to Martin Odegaard and in increasing frustration, kicked out at the Arsenal man, upending him. It was a desperate sight to see a player have his own limitations play out in real time.

This World Cup has been dominated by the stars, but it has also been a reminder that no passengers can be carried. Two teams prioritising an individual’s last trip to the well ahead of the team ended up sinking their collective chances.

Read more on the World Cup:

'I'd have given us no chance but we can get to the final now' - Harry Redknapp on England's World Cup heroics

Dan Childs: Dynamic duo give England genuine hope

Aaron Rogan: Martinez risking it all to keep petulant Portuguese star happy

Joe Casey: England resembled Gunners in Ghana slog

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