Joe Casey: England resembled Gunners in Ghana slog

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The more things change, the more they stay the same. After a dominant performance in their 4-2 win over Croatia, England were turgid in their second game of the World Cup group stage, drawing 0-0 with Ghana.

This was a classic disappointing England showing and it represented the fourth major tournament in a row where they have drawn their second match.

The Three Lions were also lucky not to give away a penalty after Ezri Konsa’s late tackle on Prince Kwabena Adu went unpunished. However bad England were, though, the likelihood is that it won’t really matter. This new 48-team World Cup has produced some exciting games and provided a platform for smaller teams but it has also killed off much of the jeopardy from the group stage.

Germany and Belgium failed to make it out of their group in Qatar four years ago - this time the biggest team likely to miss out on a spot in the knockout stage is Turkey.

Bigger sides can use the group stage as a warm-up for the real deal - the knockouts. Thomas Tuchel’s squad selection received plenty of criticism, and they certainly could have done with better passers of the ball to unlock the Ghanaian low block, but there is almost no chance a team will play like that against England in the knockout stage.

This is a team built for the marathon, not the sprint. England’s physicality and counter-pressing were neutered by the fact that Ghana had very little interest in having the ball. After 35 minutes Carlos Queiroz’s men had made just 32 passes.

It was a masterclass from the former Manchester United assistant, who did much of the defensive coaching under Sir Alex Ferguson. What makes Ghana’s performance even more impressive is that Queiroz was hired just two months ago and had his side that well drilled.

Ghana had no interest in pressing England’s central defenders, allowing them the ball and then overloading the central areas to deny Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson and Harry Kane the space to operate.

Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke were largely ineffectual out wide and there was a notable uplift in England’s performance level when Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka entered the fray.

Saka must feel at home in this England team, given how much it resembles his Arsenal side.

Both are heavily reliant on set-pieces. After two games only Uruguay had more set-piece shots than England’s total of 18, and the Arsenal forward’s delivery was missed against Ghana, a match in which Declan Rice’s set-plays were largely poor.

Both the Three Lions and Gunners are built to counterpress and use their physicality to outmuscle opponents. One of the main common denominators in the players left at home by Tuchel was a lack of physicality. Lewis Hall, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton are simply not that kind of player.

Tuchel is not trying to build a Spain squad, he is trying to replicate the Premier League’s physical dominance on the international stage.

A consequence of that is that they may struggle to break down a low block if their set-pieces are ineffective. It’s a gamble which the England manager has made. Better to beat the big-hitters deep in the tournament than to batter your group opponents.

If Tuchel can change England’s fortunes and lift the World Cup, no one will remember a rainy slog in Boston.

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