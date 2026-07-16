Joe Casey: England hit end of road after trying to park the bus against Argentina

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This World Cup has punished teams who have tried to see out a narrow lead and that was the case once more in England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.

The Three Lions had contained the South Americans fairly well throughout the first part of the match but as soon as Anthony Gordon scored the opener in the 55th minute, they retreated into their shell.

From Gordon’s goal until Argentina’s winner in the 92nd minute, England had just 12 per cent possession.

This was exacerbated by the second-half drinks break, after which Thomas Tuchel decided to replace goalscorer Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa and switch to a 5-3-2 formation.

Tuchel clearly felt that this was not working, with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul managing to find space on England’s flanks to fire crosses into the box. A tired Jude Bellingham couldn’t get over to cover the space.

Alexis Mac Allister hit the post and Nico Gonzalez produced a good save from Jordan Pickford and so Tuchel acted again to bring on Nico O’Reilly for Declan Rice and pull Bellingham into midfield to create a 5-4-1 shape.

This gave England even less of an outlet, with a depleted Harry Kane their only route to safety. In the entire game they managed just seven touches in Argentina's box and five shots.

Shutting up shop had worked against Mexico and Norway but against the greatest player of all time and a plethora of World Cup winners, it failed badly.

Most frustratingly, this game followed the same trajectory as Argentina’s win over Egypt. Messi pressed and probed for a weakness, like a boxer testing out his jab. Eventually, he found it. He drifted out to the right flank on both occasions as England and Egypt retreated deeper, allowing space for the 39-year-old to pull the strings.

Disappointingly for England, Argentina’s opener came from a set-piece routine that they had been trying all game, a short corner in which Messi either put a ball into the box or found a spare man on the edge of the box.

The Three Lions’ inability to learn from their mistakes and push numbers out meant that Enzo Fernandez had the time to fire past Pickford.

The winner also came from England’s left, with Messi again creating a yard of space to deliver the ball for Lautaro Martinez to nod home.

In reality, Argentina could have scored more. They hit both posts and forced Pickford into a number of good saves. England’s best players ran out of steam, yet Bukayo Saka didn’t even feature when his side needed more.

Refusal to take off the fatigued Bellingham and Kane left England as vulnerable as their retreat into their own penalty box.

Spain are unlikely to make the same mistakes in the final. Their dedication to a high line and press means that Argentina won’t be able to pin them back as they did with England. Expect to see Unai Simon scurrying off his line more than once.

Against France, Spain were masterful with a lead, refusing to change the way that they played. They kept probing in attack while focusing on keeping the ball away from Les Bleus.

If only England had the physical reserves and the mentality to do the same.

Read more on the World Cup:

"Messi was 50-1 at the start for the Ballon d'Or, we are now paying for that big mistake" – how the bookies have reacted to England vs Argentina

Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain England fans' lost trust

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