Japan vs Sweden prediction: 11-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Japan vs Sweden World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 26

Kick-off Midnight

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Stage of Competition Group F

TV channel BBC Two

Japan have put themselves into a strong position and will be looking to conclude the group phase with a big performance and a victory over Sweden.

The Samurai Blue are below the Netherlands on goals scored, but they sit just a point above Sweden, who know that a victory would be enough for a top-two finish.

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Japan vs Sweden betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sweden

2pts 10-3 bet365, Paddy Power

Sweden suffered a major setback with their 5-1 loss to the Netherlands, but they can bounce back to defeat Japan in a high-stakes encounter.

The best and the worst of the Swedish team has been seen over the last two weeks, but the Scandinavians possess some talented individuals and are attractively priced against a Japan side who may struggle to maintain their early-tournament excellence.

Best player bet

Anthony Elanga over 0.5 assists

7-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Japan vs Sweden World Cup match preview

Sweden have been on a rollercoaster ride since the start of the World Cup and they can finish the group phase on a high by inflicting Japan's first loss of the tournament.

Few teams at the global gathering have shown greater inconsistency than the Swedes, who got off to a fantastic start with a vibrant 5-1 trouncing of Tunisia, before losing by the same scoreline to the Netherlands, who ruthlessly exposed their lack of defensive diligence.

However, three points on the board puts Sweden in a reasonable position and they know that a victory from the final game will guarantee a top two finish.

And their chances of defeating Japan may be far greater than the markets anticipate.

Japan arrived at the tournament with a reputation enhanced by 1-0 friendly victories away to Scotland and England.

Confidence in the camp steadily grew and they shrugged off injuries to experienced duo Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo by securing a well-deserved 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch draw came at a cost as influential attacker Takefusa Kubo was forced off with a knee injury.

Kubo's absence was barely noticed as the Japanese triumphed 4-0 over Tunisia but it may be more of a hindrance against the Swedes.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu favours an adventurous approach which is exciting to watch but can leave his defence exposed against top-class players.

And, while Sweden may not be among the top-tier teams at this World Cup, they are a side with match-winning talent.

Getting the balance right is an ongoing challenge for Sweden head coach Graham Potter, who continues to tinker with personnel and formations.

But Potter has already seen plenty of positives from his front two of Alexander Isak and Victor Gyokeres, whose quality could make the difference in an evenly-balanced contest.

Anthony can assist a Swedish success

Another Swedish player primed to do some damage is Newcastle attacker Anthony Elanga, who came off the bench to score against the Netherlands.

Elanga's pace was an instant challenge to Dutch flying machine Micky van de Ven, who, for once, was struggling to match his opponent.

The 24-year-old should have earned a more prominent role in Potter's plans and can show his worth by contributing his first assist of the tournament.

Japan vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips

Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer

Isak is getting sharper by the game and looks the biggest threat to a suspect Japanese defence.

Gabriel Gudmundsson to be carded

The left-sided wingback was booked against the Netherlands and may increase his card count.

Over 2.5 goals

The teams have scored six goals each in their opening two matches and they should serve up a classic encounter.

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Japan vs Sweden

♦ Japan have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 World Cup matches

♦ The Samurai Blue have scored in each of their last nine fixtures

♦ All of Sweden's last eight games have featured goals for both teams

♦ Sweden have scored more than once in four of their last six fixtures

♦ Seven of Sweden's last eight matches have featured at least four goals

Japan vs Sweden betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Japan 9-10 Sweden 10-3 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Japan vs Sweden team news and predicted line-ups

Japan

Takefusa Kubo was forced off during the first match against the Netherlands and will not feature until the knockout rounds.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Z Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, H Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; J Ito, Kamada; Ueda.

Rest of squad: Goto, Hayakawa, Maeda, Nagatomo, Ogawa, Osako, Seko, Shiogai, Sugawara, Y Suzuki, J Suzuki, Taniguchi, Watanabe.

Sweden

Lucas Bergvall has built up his fitness after an injury-hit end to the season with Tottenham and was used off the bench against the Netherlands. Anthony Elanga was a scoring substitute against the Dutch and is pushing for a start.

Predicted line-up (3-1-4-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Karlstrom; Elanga, Bergvall, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak.

Rest of squad: Nygren, Bernhardsson, Zeneli, Stroud, Ali, Ekdal, V Johansson, J Johansson, Nilsson, Sema, Smith, Starfelt, Svanberg, Svensson, Widell Zetterstrom.

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FAQs

When is Japan vs Sweden at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Japan vs Sweden takes place on Friday, June 26th and kicks-off at midnight BST.

Where is Japan vs Sweden being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

What TV channel is Japan vs Sweden on?

BBC Two are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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